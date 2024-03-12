Sports

NFL: Saquon Barkley betrays the Giants and will sign for the Eagles; Aaron Jones, heading to the Vikings

Free agency brings us the first big movements between the franchises.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 12, 2024
The opening of NFL free agency arrives stronger than ever. Saquon Barkley, who defended the New York Giants jersey for the last six seasons, will sign for the franchise's biggest rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

This movement, which has not yet been officially finalized, was reported by sources close to the negotiation. News that the NFL collected on its website. Barkley will sign a three-year contract worth $37.75 million, making him one of the highest-paid running backs in history.

Aaron Jones will sign with the Vikings

Another of the most notable movements that free agency will bring us will be the incorporation of Aaron Jones to the Minnesota Vikings. According to the NFL, the running back is leaving the Green Bay Packers and will sign for the Minneapolis franchise.

The Packers released Jones on Monday. "We want to thank Aaron for his unwavering commitment to the Packers and the community over the past seven seasons," the franchise wrote. As with Barkley, the agreement has not yet been made official, but the runner is expected to sign a one-year contract in exchange for $7 million.

