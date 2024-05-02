Trump resumed campaigning in Wisconsin and Michigan: 'Biden's crisis will quickly be replaced by economic boom'

In his first political act since the trial began in Manhattan, the former president destroyed the inflation numbers under Biden's management.

Donald Trump returned to the campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin to destroy Joe Biden's economy. The former president momentarily left Manhattan and starred in his first political event since the Stormy Daniels trial began. He mainly focused his message on inflation, public spending and the current Democratic president's tax increases.

The Republican passed through the towns of Freeland and Waukesha, where he reminded those present of the economic numbers he achieved during his four years in the White House and compared them with those of President Biden.

"When I left office, we handed Crooked Joe the fastest economic recovery ever recorded. The stock market was at a record high. The price of gasoline was $2 and even less than that a gallon. Think of that. We had periods of time where it was $1.57, $1.87; how does that sound to you? The 30-year mortgage rate was at a record low, the lowest ever recorded. Think of this, 2.65%, that's what your mortgage rates were. Now you can't get a mortgage. If you want to pay 8 or 9%, you still can't get ‘em. And we had no inflation," Trump said.

Trump: "This November the people of Michigan are going to tell Crooked Joe Biden 'Biden, you're fired! Get out of here.'" pic.twitter.com/EOlAaSpNL0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 1, 2024

The presumptive Republican nominee also recalled Biden's new budget proposal, which includes a large amount of money for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), tax increases and a specific attack on capital gains.

"Biden has just declared if he gets four more years he will drench the middle class in the largest tax increases in the history of our country. Vowing repeatedly that he will ensure that the Trump tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in history — you know he says, oh, it's for the rich. No, it's for the companies that employ people, it's for the middle class, and the people that benefited the most are lower-income people. And he wants them to expire. He never will replace them. I don't think we're going to let it happen," he added.

Black female business owner shows her support for President Trump at Wisconsin rally: “We need Trump in 2024!” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E5Kcypb7vw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2024

Trump also took aim at inflation, which increased considerably during the Biden Administration. For example, according to the CATO Institute, consumer prices have risen at least 17% since January 2021, when the Scranton native entered the White House. "Today, your inflation is so high it doesn't matter. If you make money it doesn't matter. It eats you alive," said the Republican in this regard.

Finally, he mentioned the increased public spending in recent years and how Biden's decisions were more beneficial to China.

"They spent $2 trillion on the American Rescue Plan that didn't rescue our country. They spent another trillion dollars on their misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, and then they admitted it really wasn't meant to reduce inflation. Joe Biden's economic plan is to make China rich and America poor. My economic plan is to make America richer than ever before. That's what we're going to do," Trump concluded.