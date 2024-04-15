Officers were searching for a man who had fled. The victims are a police officer and an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy.

Authorities reported that a Syracuse (New York) police officer and an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy were killed in a shootout. The suspect who was wanted by the police also died in the incident.

The police explained in a statement posted on Facebook that the situation arose after officers encountered a suspicious vehicle in the area of ​​Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street. They attempted to stop the car, however, the driver refused to stop and fled the area. Officers lost sight of the vehicle but took down the license plate information.

Agents ran the vehicle's license plate and determined that the registered owner lived on Darien Drive in Liverpool, New York. Police went to that address in collaboration with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, and located the vehicle parked at a home on Darien Drive.

Shortly after arriving, police officers and sheriff's deputies encountered an armed man and shots were exchanged.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as well as with their brothers and sisters in law enforcement who are suffering in the wake of this tragedy," the police explained.