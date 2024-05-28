New York: Illegal immigrant murdered near shelter in East Harlem

Authorities reported that a man was murdered near a shelter for illegal immigrants located in East Harlem (New York), which houses at least 500 undocumented immigrants. The victim was identified as Argeyeris Martínez, 29 years old.

A suspect identified as Óscar González, 30 years old, was arrested for the incident. According to the information that has been collected by the media, the incident occurred after an argument that arose after González asked Martínez for money to buy drugs and he did not give it to him.

After committing the crime, González turned himself in to the authorities, according to Martínez's half-sister who - in addition - explained that now his family runs the risk of not being able to return to the shelter due to the incident.

"He killed a father with two children and a woman here. He is a murderer, he stabbed him and took his life. "He knew that if he didn't give himself in any way, his life would not be the same," the woman said in a statement to Univisión.

The event occurs at a time when violence has taken over in shelters for asylum seekers. In recent months, at least two similar events have been recorded in centers for illegal immigrants. In fact, due to the situation, the authorities have had to take measures such as curfews to address the lack of security.

A few weeks ago, for example, the city began evicting single immigrant men with more than 30 days in these shelters and tightened shelter measures. This is part of a series of policies announced by Mayor Eric Adams to address the immigration crisis in the city.

"Immigrants without small children must now leave hotels, tent complexes and other city-run shelter facilities and find other accommodation after 30 days (or 60 days for those between 18 and 23 years old) unless they present evidence of 'extenuating circumstances' and are granted an exemption," AP reported.