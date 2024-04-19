New York: A man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Donald Trump is on trial

The events occurred on the fourth day of the former president's trial. The individual was unofficially identified as Max Azzarello. He left a manifesto where he warned about an "apocalyptic fascist world coup."

While the Trump trial in New York City over the Stormy Daniels case was underway, a man named Max Azzarello (who was unofficially identified) set himself on fire inside the designated protest area outside the courthouse.

The man was identified because he held up a sign before setting himself on fire. This included a link to a website where he posted a manifesto titled: "I set myself on fire outside the Trump trial." In the letter, the self-proclaimed researcher warned of an "apocalyptic fascist world coup."

🚨 #BREAKING: MAN WHO LIT HIMSELF ON FIRE OUTSIDE TRUMP TRIAL LEFT MANIFESTO, FINAL “I LOVE YOU” ON INSTAGRAM Max Azzarello, the self-described researcher who set himself ablaze, wrote a manifesto warning of an “apocalyptic fascist world coup” “To my friends and family,… pic.twitter.com/7gyF5gaSgW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 19, 2024

My name is Max Azzarello and I am an investigative researcher who has set fire himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan (...) This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery (...) We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.

To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain on you. But I assure you, it is a drop in the bucket compared to what our government intends to inflict.

From his Substack: "My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan. This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery: We are victims of a totalitarian con,… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 19, 2024

The man also posted a story on his Instagram account that said " I love you " repeatedly.

Max’s final message, as posted on his IG Story just minutes before setting himself on fire 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/tkjJq7Wups — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 19, 2024

The man set himself on fire

Police threw blankets over the man and used a small fire extinguisher to put out the flames. A video shows what happened the moments after he set himself on fire. The man was left lying on the ground engulfed in flames.

#URGENTE | Hombre se prende fuego frente a la Corte donde se lleva a cabo el juicio a Donald Trump en Nueva York - FOX pic.twitter.com/PLVYNICu2B — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) April 19, 2024

The man received medical attention on the ground while paramedics loaded him onto a stretcher and took him to an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Police attend to what’s left of the man who set himself on fire in front of the NYC courthouse. He appears to be still alive. https://t.co/ouH8O3eB6M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2024

The fire was put out and Azzarello was taken to the hospital. According to the police, he is in critical condition. The investigation continues.

Trump's trial

The criminal trial in the alleged hush money case against former President Donald Trump resumes today in New York City for the fourth day with the selection of five alternate jurors.

These new jurors join the 12 jurors along with an alternate who was appointed on Thursday after an extensive selection process. The selection process took up the third day of the judicial process against Trump. Dozens of people were excused almost immediately after admitting that they could not be fair or impartial during the trial.

“We have our jury,” announced Judge Juan Merchán after the last member was selected.

The judge ordered jurors not to discuss or investigate the case before sending them home for the weekend.

*This is a developing news story.