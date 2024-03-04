New San Francisco Giants manager demands entire dugout stand on field to honor national anthem

The new club policy reverses a previous one that prohibited it as a form of protest to demand gun control.

Bob Melvin, manager of the San Francisco Giants, arrived to the team with a new policy. Now, everyone in the Giants dugout must stand on the field for the national anthem. It is a measure that contrasts with that of his predecessor, Gabe Kapler, who stopped appearing on the field for the national anthem in 2022 after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as a way to protest to demand gun control.

Kapler also knelt in protest during several games in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

Despite this, the new manager assured that the new demand has nothing to do with politics. "It has nothing to do with whatever happened in the past or whatever, it’s just something I embrace," Melvin said in a conversation with USA Today.

In that sense, he explained that the decision was made because, in his opinion, it is a way to show unity in his team against opponents.

"Look, we’re a new team here, we got some good players here. It’s more about letting the other side know that we’re ready to play. I want guys out here ready to go. There’s a personality to that," he said.

"You want your team ready to play and I want the other team to notice it, too. It’s as simple as that. They’re embracing it," Melvin added.