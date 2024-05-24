Sports

NBA Playoffs: Brown leads Boston to second victory in East Finals

The guard scored 40 points and grabbed five rebounds during the game, giving the Celtics a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Indianapolis.

ISRAEL DURO
May 24, 2024
For the first time this season, the Boston Celtics managed to win Game 2 in a series. Led by a spectacular Jaylen Brown (40 points and 5 rebounds), they managed to defeat the Indiana Pacers 126-110, giving them a 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum and Holiday shine

The key moment of Boston's victory was the third quarter, when they shot 73% from the field. Brown was accompanied by Jayson Tatum, the team's second leading scorer with 23 points despite shooting just 1-7 from the 3-point line, and Jrue Holiday, who had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

For Indiana, Pascal Siakam contributed 28 points and was once again a determining factor in coach Rick Carlisle's offense. Tyrese Haliburton experienced discomfort in his left leg and left the game in the second half. He played 28 minutes with a line of 10 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

Despite the absence of Kristaps Porzingis due to injury, the Celtics managed to limit Myles Turner to just 8 points and 4 rebounds, a drastic change compared to the 23 points and 10 rebounds he had in Game 1.

Turnovers kill the Pacers

A total of 16 turnovers were the Pacers' main obstacle. It was actually a slight improvement compared to the 22 they had in Game 1, but it was still not enough to stop the Celtics, who moved their record against the Pacers at home to 4-0, including the regular season.

The series will continue this Saturday in the first of two consecutive games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Pacers have yet to lose during the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs.

