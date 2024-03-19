Nashville police spoke with Riley Strain minutes before her disappearance

Society

Nashville police spoke with Riley Strain minutes before his disappearance

The Missouri college student traveled to the city with his college classmates and visited some bars on the night of his disappearance.

Riley STrain
Riley Strain (X / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
JUAN PEñA
March 19, 2024
Nashville, Tenn., authorities are still searching for Riley Strain, a young University of Missouri student who disappeared in the city after visiting a few bars. Strain was traveling along with some classmates from his college fraternity. According to authorities, an officer from the Nashville Police Department saw him and greeted him minutes before the young man disappeared completely.

The young man disappeared on the night of March 8. Shortly after, authorities began searching for the 22-year-old student when his family claimed they lost contact with him.

This Monday, the Nashville Police Department provided new details about Strain's disappearance. According to the police, one of their officers was patrolling on foot along Nashville's Gay Street. The officer was investigating a vehicle theft call and was wearing a body camera on at the time.

In the recording of this camera, you can see Riley Strain passing along the sidewalk near the officer. He and Strain exchange a brief greeting before the student continues on his way.

The time of this video is a few minutes after another previous recording in which Riley Strain is seen wandering the streets of Nashville. In these first images, the he seems confused and disoriented. However, no one was chasing him nor was he in a state of disturbance, since later, when he greeted the police officer, he seemed to be calm.

According to the police, the young man was in a bar area and had a few drinks in two establishments. He was then turned away at a third, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan in downtown Nashville. His credit card was found on Gay Street, near the river, which authorities have also combed for evidence.

