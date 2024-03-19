Nashville police spoke with Riley Strain minutes before her disappearance

The Missouri college student traveled to the city with his college classmates and visited some bars on the night of his disappearance.

Nashville, Tenn., authorities are still searching for Riley Strain, a young University of Missouri student who disappeared in the city after visiting a few bars. Strain was traveling along with some classmates from his college fraternity. According to authorities, an officer from the Nashville Police Department saw him and greeted him minutes before the young man disappeared completely.

The young man disappeared on the night of March 8. Shortly after, authorities began searching for the 22-year-old student when his family claimed they lost contact with him.

Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/daqKDWGJJO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2024

This Monday, the Nashville Police Department provided new details about Strain's disappearance. According to the police, one of their officers was patrolling on foot along Nashville's Gay Street. The officer was investigating a vehicle theft call and was wearing a body camera on at the time.

In the recording of this camera, you can see Riley Strain passing along the sidewalk near the officer. He and Strain exchange a brief greeting before the student continues on his way.

Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

The time of this video is a few minutes after another previous recording in which Riley Strain is seen wandering the streets of Nashville. In these first images, the he seems confused and disoriented. However, no one was chasing him nor was he in a state of disturbance, since later, when he greeted the police officer, he seemed to be calm.

Detectives today continue to pursue tips & investigative leads concerning missing person Riley Strain, 22. Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in this video crossing 1st Ave N to Gay St (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. Fri. Have info about him? Plz 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/fE86dlqeOC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2024

According to the police, the young man was in a bar area and had a few drinks in two establishments. He was then turned away at a third, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, a bar owned by country singer Luke Bryan in downtown Nashville. His credit card was found on Gay Street, near the river, which authorities have also combed for evidence.