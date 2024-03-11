Multiple homicide in Hawaii: a man stabs his wife and three minor children

The incident is considered the second deadliest murder in Honolulu in nearly 25 years. It is still under investigation.

A man killed his wife and three children before committing suicide at his home in Honolulu Hawaii on Sunday morning. According to the Honolulu Police (HPD), which is still investigating the event, the preliminary search for evidence showed that the husband and father stabbed his family to death.

According to authorities, upon entering the home located in Manoa (a housing area in Honolulu) they found a knife. Likewise, the bodies of the four victims and the suspect were also found inside the residence. The children were all minors (17, 12 and 10 years old). According to information provided by HPD Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes at a press conference:

HPD investigators are at a residence in Manoa where several deceased people were found. According to the evidence found at the scene and the investigation so far, it appears that the adult man killed the woman and the minors with the knife which was recovered at the scene. Witnesses report that there was an argument at the house early this morning. Multiple murder investigations have been launched.

Second deadliest murder in Honolulu in nearly 25 years

The incident is considered the second deadliest murder in Honolulu in nearly 25 years. Officers reported they received an anonymous call at 8:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance heard at the residence. However, when he knocked on the door, no one responded.

The agents returned to the house 45 minutes later and upon entering discovered the bodies of the victims.

They [the first responding agents] left because it was an anonymous call and there was no one there to receive them. And that's what they were initially called for. It was on the second call that they realized what had happened.

HPD Chief Joe Logan commented that the motive for the homicide is under investigation:

I believe there was an attempt to find out who the initial caller was and then I believe at 9 am that individual was able to contact HPD. And then personally contact our officers, where we will be able to get more information and be able to log in at that time.