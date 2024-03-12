The legendary boxer will receive this recognition on the weekend of April 5-7.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will recognize Muhammad Ali's professional career by inducting him into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony at WrestleMania 40 which will take place the weekend of April 5-7.

BREAKING: As reported by @Variety, Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! FULL DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/skGGOzPIgt pic.twitter.com/JoF08Y32IL — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024

In a statement, WWE confirmed the news. "Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. One of the most iconic figures in sports history, the three-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion and Olympic gold medalist was known around the world for his charisma, his confidence, and his ability to back it up inside the ropes," the WWE Network wrote.

Ali, considered to be one of the best boxers in history, was the guest referee for the inaugural WrestleMania in 1984 during the main event between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff. Ali died on June 3, 2016, at the age of 74.