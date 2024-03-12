Missouri attorney general calls for teen who smashed a girl's head on the ground to be tried as an adult

Andrew Bailey assured that there must be reform in the state's juvenile justice system.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said there must be reform in the state's juvenile justice system. Bailey's comments came after a teenage girl slammed another girl's head into the pavement near a high school over the weekend. The violent fight was recorded on a video that was later spread on social media. The injured young woman is in critical condition.

🚨 | A 15-year-old teen is arrested after slamming a girl's head against the pavement near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Missouri. 👉 The St. Louis County Police Department spokeswoman said the teen was arrested on assault charges. pic.twitter.com/T7qkfHciB0 — VOZ (@Voz_US) March 10, 2024

"Well this is horrific, and we’re seeing this happen more and more across the state where juveniles are committing violent crimes. ... I think there needs to be some accountability in our juvenile system. People are starting to notice that and it’s causing problems across the State of Missouri," Bailey said in a statement reported by Fox News.

This Monday, Bailey assured on X that he will do everything possible to ensure that the law is applied in this case. He believes that the person responsible for the incident should be tried as an adult.

"This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide," Bailey said in his post.