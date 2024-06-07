World

Milei confirms the closure of the former Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity

The Argentine government said the former ministry was founded under an ideological agenda that it tried to "propagate and impose."

Javier Milei, presidente de Argentina.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 7, 2024
The government of Javier Milei confirmed the definitive closure of the former Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity. The disappearance of this state entity came as part of the promises that the Argentine president made as soon as he entered the Casa Rosada to "reduce the size of the state and eliminate politicized organizations."

The news was published by the Ministry of Justice, one of the seven ministries that Milei has decided not to eliminate from his cabinet. Through a statement, the department confirmed that it will be the one to apply all measures related to women, gender and diversity, in addition to reporting that the elimination "responds to our commitment to transform, make efficient and reduce the state."

A ministry to 'propagate and impose an ideological agenda'

"This organization was created and used by the previous administration for political-partisan purposes, to propagate and impose an ideological agenda, hire militants and organize talks and events. The Argentine people witnessed their ideological bias in the discriminatory defense of the victims," ​​the Ministry of Justice said. The Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity was one of the departments that Milei promised to eliminate in a campaign video that went viral.

In addition, the Justice portfolio reflected that, after evaluating the purpose of the former Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, it found that it represented a superfluous expense for a country that was not in a position to waste money from the public coffers due to poor management of the previous government:

As a result of the Ministry's internal audit, it was detected that in the area of ​​the Undersecretary of Gender there was a clear overlap of functions with different government agencies that are dedicated to the same task. This implied excessive maintenance of buildings, structures and more than 800 employees, with different salaries. This is money that the Argentine state does not have enough of.

This closure occurs at the same time that Milei reported the eventual dismissal of some 50,000 civil servants, ensuring that its goal is to reach 75,000 as part of his plan to reduce public spending.

Topics:

