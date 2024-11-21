New migrant caravan marching toward southern border aims to enter before Trump's inauguration

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

A new caravan of thousands of immigrants set out from southern Mexico heading for the southern border of the United States. The objective of these thousands of immigrants is to pass into the country before Donald Trump takes office as president and toughens measures against illegal immigration.

The local media reported this movement of people from southern Mexico towards the US border. The Mexican media Diario del Sur published a video on social media with images of a large caravan in Tapachula, Chiapas. According to local media, this is the sixth migrant caravan to leave the region since Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office earlier this year.

The caravan is advancing along the coast of Chiapas. According to EFE agency reporters, a large part of those in it are of Venezuelan origin and amount to about 5,000.

According to border authorities in Texas consulted by Breitbart, the Mexican government is currently preventing migrants heading north from using the rail infrastructure.

According to EFE news agency, with correspondents on the ground, a few Mexican National Guard and Highway Division troops are escorting the caravan as it marches northward. The Mexican Sistema para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF) is also distributing IVs and diapers to families in need.

More than 5,000 migrants are rushing to reach the border before January 20, when Donald Trump is inaugurated as US president. One migrant from Venezuela told AP that crossing after Trump's inauguration would be more difficult. "It's going to be more difficult, that's why we're going with the hope that they'll give us an appointment faster so we can cross before he (Trump) is inaugurated," Yotzeli Peña told the news agency.