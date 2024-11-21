Bill Gates subsidized entities controlled by Chinese communist regime

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

China wants to expand its influence around the world any way it can, whether it be through its own means or by enlisting domestic support in the countries it aims to dominate. In the case of the United States, where Beijing has been active for years, Bill Gates' name has surfaced as a benefactor of Xi Jinping's communist regime.

According to tax reports compiled by the Washington Examiner, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization founded by the tycoon and his ex-wife, donated tens of millions of dollars - between 2023 and 2024 - to entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and even to government bodies.

Specifically, the Chinese government received $11.7 million from Gates' foundation, along with $2 million granted to a corporation directly linked to Beijing.

The tax documents also revealed that several Chinese universities and research centers affiliated with the communist regime received donations totaling $6.7 million from Gates' foundation. Additionally, a Chinese company called CRRC received $4.1 million from Gates for various railway projects in China.

All these donations have been justified under the concept of health-related initiatives, leading to their association with the origin of the coronavirus at the Wuhan laboratory.

Xi Jinping and Gates, friends for life

The friendship between the Chinese leader and the tycoon is no secret. On several occasions, both have exchanged compliments and openly expressed the brotherly affection they have for each other.

In 2023, Gates stated that "China's rise is a great victory for the world." Months later, Xi Jinping responded, calling the Microsoft founder "an old friend."