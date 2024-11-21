Matt Gaetz withdraws his DOJ nomination: 'My confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction'

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition." With those words, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced that he will no longer seek to serve as attorney general under the Trump administration.

Gaetz was one of the president-elect's nominations that most divided Republicans, sparking both enthusiasm and tension among the ranks of his own party. A staunch defender of the president-elect, his contentious profile (he was, among others, the executioner of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy) led even Republicans to call into question his ability to win the endorsement of a Senate majority, necessary to head agencies such as the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The process had also been muddied by an investigation against the former lawmaker related to alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Although the committee that authored the report, the House Ethics Committee, voted in the final hours not to make its findings public, there were still avenues for it to reach the Senate.

In announcing his choice to step aside, Gaetz referred to the back-and-forth of the past few days, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle."

"Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1," he said.

Trump thanks Gaetz for his services



The president-elect thanked Gaetz for his efforts in getting the confirmation. "He was doing very well, but at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect," he wrote.

Donald Trump had chosen him because he represented a stark change. He was looking for someone who, he assured, would aid in "ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System." In submitting his name for DOJ, he also asserted, "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Now what?



Gaetz resigned his seat in Congress upon learning of his nomination as attorney general, asserting that he wanted to expedite the selection of his replacement and safeguard the Republican majority. With no position in Congress or at the DOJ, his next steps remain unknown.

Trump, who could still assign him another post, assured that "has a wonderful future." "I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!" Gaetz himself was terse about his future, saying simply that he would remain "fully committed" to making the 47th president "the most successful ... in history."

With Gaetz out, Trump must look for another nominee to lead the DOJ. At the moment, he has made no announcements on the matter.