Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray refuse to testify before the Senate

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Alexander Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray stood up Congress this week by refusing to appear at an annual public hearing on threats to the nation.

"Their choice ... robs the American people of critical information and the opportunity for public accountability of what the federal government is doing to keep Americans safe," argued Democratic Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee before which they were to testify.

Peters said it was a "shocking departure" from tradition, as it was the first time in 15 years that the top officials of those agencies had refused to testify before the committee.

"It cannot be the practice of the Executive Branch to deny the public critical information and disregard Congress' constitutionally recognized right to conduct oversight," he added, and demanded Mayorkas and Wray reconsider their stance.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, also a member of the committee, added his voice to the criticism, calling the choice "unacceptable." "The American people deserve to hold these officials accountable for their actions under the Biden Administration."

Both the DHS and the FBI said that their top officials preferred a private hearing, the latter in a statement: "FBI leaders have testified extensively in public settings about the current threat environment and believe the Committee would benefit most from further substantive discussions and additional information that can only be provided in a classified setting."

Peters, however, rejected this argument, saying it was "entirely without merit."

The rant that aroused bipartisan ire comes as the two top officials of the outgoing administration appear to have their days numbered. While Donald Trump announced that he wants South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in Mayorkas' position, reports have also surfaced in recent hours that the president-elect's allies are looking for a replacement for Wray.