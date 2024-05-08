Mike Johnson denounces the use of the judicial system to attack Trump and demands the withdrawal of the cases against him

"It is an election interference. It is borderline criminal conspiracy," commented the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, attacked the Biden administration in a speech in which he demanded the withdrawal of all cases against Donald Trump. Johnson denounced the use of the judicial system to attack political opponents, stating that this endangers the integrity of the country's system of government.

"Local prosecutors, state prosecutors, and at the federal level are using lawfare. They’re using our judicial system to go after political opponents. The most obvious example of that, and I think the most egregious one in history, is what is being done to Donald Trump right now", he declared.

The congressman highlighted that, on the one hand, one of the prosecutors in the former president's “hush money” trial is a former official in Biden's Department of Justice who received a payment of $12,000 from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to carry out political consulting.

He also recalled that the daughter of the judge handling the criminal case against Trump in New York has Democratic clients who raised $93 million as a result of the trial.

"This is all wrong. It doesn’t matter what political party you're in(…) If you look at this objectively you know deep down that this is wrong,” he commented, highlighting that as if all that were not enough, they are annulling Trump's constitutional right to defend himself against the constant defamations of his political opponents with an order of silence.

The Biden administration is weaponizing our justice system to target President Trump. It's election interference. It's borderline criminal conspiracy. American people see right through it. It has to stop.

“You cannot call yourself a serious judge and threaten a presidential candidate with jail time when he defends his reputation in public in the middle of a campaign," he said.

Johnson also highlighted the disparity in treatment between Trump and President Biden in cases involving classified documents, raising questions about confidence in a judicial system that lacks equality under the law.

“These cases are coordinated political attacks. They are a clear attempt to keep Donald Trump in the courtroom and off the campaign trail. It is an election interference. It is a borderline criminal conspiracy,” he denounced.

The Speaker of the House concluded his speech by underlining the importance of these events and assuring that Congress will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. “This is bigger than Trump. It's about the people’s faith and our system of justice, and we're going to get down to the bottom of it. All these cases need to be dropped because they are a threat to our entire system,” he concluded.