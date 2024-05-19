World

'Socialism leads to slavery and death': Javier Milei attacks the left at Viva Vox 2024

The president of Argentina participated in the event organized by the Spanish political party led by Santiago Abascal. Figures such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French Deputy Marine Le Pen and Portuguese Deputy André Ventura also participated.

Javier Milei durante su discurso en el Viva 2024
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 19, 2024
5 minutes read

Homeland, freedom, prosperity and future. With the intention of defending these values, right-wing leaders and defenders of freedom in the world met this weekend during the Viva 2024 event organized by Spanish political party Vox, led by Santiago Abascal. The activity had several guests, but one stood out among them: Argentine President Javier Milei. Marine Le Pen, deputy and former presidential candidate of France; André Ventura, deputy of Portugal, and José Antonio Kast, president of the Republican Party of Chile, also participated in the event.

The prime ministers of Italy and Hungary, Viktor Orbán and Giorgia Meloni, participated virtually. Thus, the Vistalegre Arena Palace in Madrid was the site for speeches from world leaders highlighting the importance of citizens defending the ideas of freedom and rising up against socialism and communism, not only in Europe but throughout the world.

That is precisely what Mercedes Schlapp, former director of strategic communications of the White House during the Trump administration, insisted on. Schlapp argued that communists who want to end people's freedoms must be stopped. She insisted on demanding that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela achieve freedom.

"We cannot allow the communists to win. We must make sure that we do everything we can do for our freedom. Freedom for Cuba and Venezuela," said Schlapp, met with a massive applause from those in attendance at the event, where Voz Media was reporting live.

Likewise, Roger Severino, vice president of the Heritage Foundation, assured that President Donald Trump had many achievements during his administration. However, he highlighted that at the moment when he was consolidating his success as president, he was interrupted. For this reason, he said, he hopes that Trump returns to the White House this year to fulfill his promises.

Meanwhile, André Ventura, deputy of Portugal and president of Portuguese political party Chega, maintained that, although he hopes Trump wins the presidency, the defense of freedom transcends the names of leaders. He assured that the cultural battle that is taking place is intended to prevent the end of Western civilization as it is known today.

"It's not just about a leader. What is truly at stake is the future of civilization," Ventura explained.

José Antonio Kast, leader of the Republican Party of Chile, specified that in the case of his country, the government under Gabriel Boric, who he called a political transvestite, is the worst in the nation's history since the departure of dictator Salvador Allende:

"He is a political transvestite who promised that under his government the tomb of liberalism would come, and now as president he intends to give us a lecture on economic growth and investments. That government that today disguises itself as a police force, that uses harsh language against immigration, has not changed anything. The radical left does not change, it only disguises itself, transforms and crossdresses politically. They do it because they feel defeated, but as soon as they have more strength again, they will return with their revolutionary desires and validate violence as a method of political action," Kast highlighted.

Meanwhile, the leader of Spanish political party Vox, Santiago Abascal, highlighted the defense of family and prosperity. Furthermore, he mentioned that the consequences of illegal immigration are the responsibility of socialists. Abascal emphasized that Europeans, in his opinion, should vote on June 7 for a change of course in the European Union. He also thanked Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli for attending the event. 

"Let's build together a Europe that respects the sovereignty of nations, the right of each people to choose their future. A Europe that protects its borders, that protects its wealth and that exploits its own resources so as not to depend on hostile powers, that protects the family as a fundamental institution of our society and life from conception to natural death; to banish all those who seek to subject it to different fanaticisms, old or new, it does not matter to us whether they have landed on the beaches or whether they have come on private planes," Abascal said.

The most anticipated speech was that of Argentine President Javier Milei, who reviewed the evils of socialism and maintained that more and more people are leaving communism behind and welcoming the ideas of freedom. He explained how capitalism helped the development of civilization and the prosperity of countries.

"This ideology hides the worst of human beings, which is envy, hatred, resentment, unequal treatment before the law and, if necessary, murder. Let us not forget that the socialists murdered 150 million human beings," said Milei.

Likewise, Milei pointed out that "socialism necessarily results in slavery and death. Opening the door to socialism is inviting death. Do you know what is best for workers? Let them freely agree on their pay with their employers. Do they know what is best for women? They should stop treating them like victims who need special care."

"The function of the state, if it exists, is to defend the life, property and freedoms of individuals. Global elites do not realize how destructive it can be to implement the ideas of socialism, because they have it too far away, they do not know what type of society and country they can produce, what type of people cling to power and what levels of abuse they can generate," Milei pointed out.

Ciudadanos apoyan a Javier Milei durante su discurso en Viva 2024
(AFP)

Finally, the Argentine president maintained that he will continue fighting the cultural battle whether he is president or not. In his opinion, defenders of freedom continue to fight regardless of whether they hold an elected position.

"I don't give a damn about the opinion of leftists. They tell me, How are you going to talk like that about other international leaders? I say: the cultural battle is an inalienable commitment. Freedom always prevails over death, and good always triumphs over evil. ... Let's not give in to socialism. We are going to face it with greater courage," Milei expressed.

 

Topics:

Recommendation

El primer ministro eslovaco, Robert Fico, habla durante una conferencia de prensa con la canciller alemana (invisible) en la Cancillería de Berlín, el 24 de enero de 2024.

Slovakia: Justice orders preventive detention for a suspect in the attempted murder of Robert Fico

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Anthony Blinken, durante una reunión con el presidente ucraniano Vlodomir Zelensky en su visita a Kiev el martes, 14 de mayo de 2024.

State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert to Americans during LGBT Pride celebrations

El presidente Javier Milei planea reunirse con Zuckerberg y otros líderes de gigantes tecnológicos en Silicon Valley a finales de mayo

President Javier Milei plans to meet with Zuckerberg and other tech giant leaders in Silicon Valley at the end of May

Una persona sostiene un cartel con la imagen de Shani Louk durante una manifestación en Israel días después de la masacre del 7 de octubre (Imagen de archivo/AFP)

Israel recovers the bodies of four hostages and reveals that there are 50 tunnels in Rafah that cross into Egypt

TOPSHOT - El legislador del gobernante Partido Democrático Progresista (PDP) de Taiwán Chung Chia-pin (R en azul) agarra al principal opositor Kuomintang (KMT) Chen Ching-hui mientras el presidente del Parlamento Han Kuo-yu (2º-L) mira durante la votación del proyecto de ley de reforma del Parlamento en el Parlamento en Taipei el 17 de mayo de 2024.

Taiwan: Brawl in parliament postpones debate and vote on legislative reform

Niñas en un colegio en Afganistán

Afghanistan: 100 students from two girls' schools poisoned

Imagen de archivo de una mujer ondeando banderas de Israel y de los Estados Unidos de América durante una concentración que exige la liberación de los rehenes israelíes secuestrados por Hamás en la plaza Dag Hammarskjold, frente a la sede de la ONU.

Why Israel can say ‘no’ to American diktats

El Fiscal General Adjunto de Israel para Derecho Internacional Gilad Noam, Tamar Kaplan Tourgman, asesora jurídica adjunta principal del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Israel, y Avgail Frisch Ben Avraham, asesor jurídico de la Embajada de Israel en los Países Bajos, esperan a escuchar los argumentos del equipo jurídico de Sudáfrica en el marco del caso de Sudáfrica contra Israel por la ofensiva de Rafah en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, el 16 de mayo de 2024. Sudáfrica acusó a Israel el 16 de mayo de 2024 ante el máximo tribunal de la ONU de intensificar lo que calificó de "genocidio" en Gaza, instando a los jueces a ordenar el cese del asalto israelí a Rafah. La Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) escuchó una letanía de acusaciones contra Israel por parte de los abogados que representan a Pretoria, incluyendo fosas comunes, tortura y retención deliberada de ayuda humanitaria.

Israel responds to South Africa's genocide accusations before the International Court of Justice

Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA.

FIFA will study the "cynical and hostile" request to exclude Israel from the World Cup