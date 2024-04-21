Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

The Dutch driver has his fourth victory this season. The podium was completed by Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez.

(AFP) The current leader in the Formula 1 world championship, Max Verstappen (Red Bull), won the Chinese Grand Prix this Sunday, in the return of F1 to the country for the first time since 2019.

The Dutchman, who started from pole position on the Shanghai track, defeated British racer Lando Norris (McLaren) and his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez from Mexico.

This is the 58th Grand Prix victory for the current triple world champion, and his fourth this season after just five of the 24 races on the calendar. It is also the first time that Verstappen has won on this circuit.

Before packed and animated stands at the return of Formula 1 to China after five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing could get in the way of Verstappen's march to victory, not even the intervention of two Ferrari racers.

The red Scuderia cars, which were expected to be able to fight for the victory on this circuit, were in 4th and 5th position, with Monaco native Charles Leclerc ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

The other Spaniard in the field, Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), finished seventh, after an incredible comeback in the final laps from 12th place. He also took an extra point for having the fastest lap of the Grand Prix.