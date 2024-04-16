Manhattan DA files motion to charge Trump with "contempt of court" for violating gag orders

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a motion Tuesday seeking to charge Trump with "contempt of court" for failing to comply with gag orders imposed on him by Judge Merchan several weeks before his trial began.

The motion also includes a $3,000 fine on the former president for failing to comply with the gag order which was imposed to prevent him from attacking witnesses in the "hush money" trial. He was ordered not to attack Michael Cohen, porn star Stormy Daniels or relatives of both Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan, who will try the former president in this case. However, Trump allegedly breached the order by mentioning both Cohen and Daniels on his social media accounts this weekend.

Bragg threatens Donald Trump with a $3,000 fine and 30 days in jail

The New York Post reported that prosecutors asked Judge Merchan to impose a $3,000 fine on Donald Trump. They justified themselves by claiming that the former president violated not one, but three alleged gag orders. In addition, as can be read in the court file, prosecutor Bragg warned the former president that, if he violated the court order again, he could be jailed for 30 days.

Judge Merchan has yet to make a decision. The New York Post learned that the former president's lawyers will file a request to dismiss the motion. The judge will make a decision next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to criticize the various gag orders on social media. He has specifically called out Judge Merchan who, according to him, is "running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team":