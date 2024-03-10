Society

Madness: Fans excitedly welcome Donald Trump at UFC 299

The former president was applauded at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste al evento de artes marciales mixtas Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 en el Kaseya Center de Miami, Florida, el 9 de marzo de 2024.
(AFP)
JUAN CARLOS TéLLEZ
March 10, 2024
Less than a minute

Former President Donald Trump starred in one of the stellar moments at UFC 299 when he made his appearance at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The public gave a warm welcome to the former president and assumed candidate for the Republican Party in the November presidential election.

Donald Trump applauded the victory by Dustin Poirier, a local fighter, who regained the lightweight title belt at UFC 299 by knocking down Benoit Saint Denis with a right hand in the second round.

Elsewhere, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley retained his belt in an impressive five-round fight against Marlon “Chito” Vera.

 

Topics:

Recommendation

Incendios en Texas. 28 de febrero de 2024.

Investigations point to power lines as cause of historic fire in Texas

Captura de pantalla de una imagen de un póster vandalizado sobre el antisemitismo en el distrito escolar de Berkeley.

Berkeley school district, the antisemitic sanctuary

Accidente en Texas | Captura de pantalla

At least three dead after National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

El Tren de Aragua ya está en Estados Unidos

CBP issues internal bulletin with characteristic features of members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to prevent them from entering the United States as immigrants

Energía eólica

Americans' rebellion against renewable energies grows and ruins Biden's plans

"Si vas a decir su nombre, hazlo bien": la madre de Laken Riley llama "patético" a Biden por confundir el nombre de su hija

"If you're going to say her name, do it right": Laken Riley's mother calls Biden "pathetic" for confusing her daughter's name

Trump ballot case

Trump posts $92 million bail in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Natalie Portman y Benjamin Millepied,

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalize their divorce

Worcester Police | Captura de pantalla

Massachusetts: A National Guard member and her 11-year-old daughter were shot to death