Madness: Fans excitedly welcome Donald Trump at UFC 299

The former president was applauded at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Former President Donald Trump starred in one of the stellar moments at UFC 299 when he made his appearance at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The public gave a warm welcome to the former president and assumed candidate for the Republican Party in the November presidential election.

The crowd goes WILD for President Trump at UFC 299! pic.twitter.com/JKUSPVxfbD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 10, 2024

Donald Trump applauded the victory by Dustin Poirier, a local fighter, who regained the lightweight title belt at UFC 299 by knocking down Benoit Saint Denis with a right hand in the second round.

Dustin Poirier walked towards Donald and Ivanka Trump after beating Benoit St Denis #ufc299 pic.twitter.com/bAbGbmVr42 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 10, 2024

Elsewhere, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley retained his belt in an impressive five-round fight against Marlon “Chito” Vera.