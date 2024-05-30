The supreme leader of the Iranian regime praises antisemitic university students in the U.S., classifies them as a 'resistance front' and asks them to read the Koran

Through his X account, Ali Khamenei left a message of encouragement for protesters in the United States.

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, praised students leading antisemitic protests at major universities in the United States. The highest authority of the Middle Eastern country, whose president recently died due to a helicopter accident, expressed himself through his social media and encouraged these students to learn the Koran.

Khamenei has held his position since 1989 and left two posts on his X account that quickly attracted attention.

"You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government's ruthless pressure - which openly supports Zionists," began the leader of the Iranian regime.

Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 29, 2024

"Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran," Khamenei said.

Over the past few months, universities across the United States have witnessed a series of antisemitic student protests. The trigger was Columbia University, which even had the participation of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) daughter. The custom spread to the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Southern California (USC).

This is not the first time that Iran has celebrated the actions of antisemitic protesters at universities in the United States. Khamenei also expressed himself on his social media at the end of April.

"Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people were waving the Hezbollah flag on a street in the United States. The people of the world support the Resistance Front because they resist and because they are against oppression," he wrote at the time.

He was joined by Izzat Al-Risheq, a senior leader of the Hamas terrorist group, who expressed himself through the same social media platform.

"It was only a matter of time: Hamas has issued a statement in support of anti-Israel encampments on US college campuses and against efforts to restore order., joining the PFLP - another designated terrorist group responsible for the deaths of Americans - who did it before," he noted.