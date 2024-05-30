World

The supreme leader of the Iranian regime praises antisemitic university students in the U.S., classifies them as a 'resistance front' and asks them to read the Koran

Through his X account, Ali Khamenei left a message of encouragement for protesters in the United States.

Irán
Ali Kahemeni / Wikimedia Commons.
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 30, 2024
1 minute read

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, praised students leading antisemitic protests at major universities in the United States. The highest authority of the Middle Eastern country, whose president recently died due to a helicopter accident, expressed himself through his social media and encouraged these students to learn the Koran.

Khamenei has held his position since 1989 and left two posts on his X account that quickly attracted attention.

"You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government's ruthless pressure - which openly supports Zionists," began the leader of the Iranian regime.

"Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran," Khamenei said.

Over the past few months, universities across the United States have witnessed a series of antisemitic student protests. The trigger was Columbia University, which even had the participation of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) daughter. The custom spread to the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Southern California (USC). 

This is not the first time that Iran has celebrated the actions of antisemitic protesters at universities in the United States. Khamenei also expressed himself on his social media at the end of April.

"Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people were waving the Hezbollah flag on a street in the United States. The people of the world support the Resistance Front because they resist and because they are against oppression," he wrote at the time.

He was joined by Izzat Al-Risheq, a senior leader of the Hamas terrorist group, who expressed himself through the same social media platform.

"It was only a matter of time: Hamas has issued a statement in support of anti-Israel encampments on US college campuses and against efforts to restore order., joining the PFLP - another designated terrorist group responsible for the deaths of Americans - who did it before," he noted.

Topics:

Recommendation

Misiles lanzados por Corea del Norte | AFP

North Korean rocket carrying second spy satellite explodes mid-air

Israel anuncia la derrota de Hamas en la ciudad gazatí de Khan Yunis y que el número de terroristas abatidos ascendió a más de 10.000

Gaza Strip: Fighting in Jabaliya intensifies, leaving three new dead on the Israeli side

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, presidente de Brasil.

Lula da Silva withdraws his ambassador to Israel following accusations between both countries

Volcán en Reikjanes

VIDEO: Iceland is on alert after volcano eruption in Reikjanes

La cantante Taylor Swift durante el concierto que ofreció como parte del 'Eras Tour' el 23 de febrero de 2024 en Singapur. La artista entró a formar parte del listado de multimillonarios del mundo de la revista Forbes en abril de 2024.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift arrives to Spain with her concert 'The Eras Tour'

Policía de México |

New episode of violence against politicians in Mexico: A candidate running for mayor was murdered in Morelos

Vuelve la temporada taurina organizada por la empresa Casa Toreros a Bogotá donde se reunieron personajes de la sociedad colombiana e hispana que disfrutan de la liturgia taurina. En la Plaza de Toros la Santamaría, Bogotá, Colombia.

Colombia approves ban on bullfighting starting in 2027

El primer ministro haitiano Garry Conille habla en su primera conferencia de prensa el 6 de enero de 2012 en Puerto Príncipe, durante la cual se refirió a la reconstrucción de los edificios destruidos en el terremoto del 12 de enero de 2010 en Haití. El consejo de gobierno de transición de Haití nombró el 28 de mayo de 2024 a un nuevo primer ministro para dirigir el país caribeño, golpeado por la violencia, según informaron los miembros del consejo, que eligieron a Garry Conille, quien ocupó brevemente ese cargo entre 2011 y 2012.

Haiti: democratic transition authorities elect Garry Conille as new prime minister

Esta foto tomada por el Ministerio de Defensa de Corea del Sur entre la noche del 28 y 29 de mayo de 2024 y publicada el 29 de mayo muestra objetos no identificados que se cree que son folletos de propaganda de Corea del Norte en una calle de Seúl. Corea del Norte lanzó presunta «propaganda» anti-Corea del Sur en las zonas fronterizas durante la noche, dijo el ejército de Seúl a la AFP el 29 de mayo, con una provincia emitiendo una alerta pidiendo a los residentes a permanecer en el interior.

North Korea sends balloons with "garbage and excrements" towards the South