Milei's technology tour in the U.S. promises great investments for Argentina: Meetings at Google, Apple and OpenAI

The libertarian president passed through California and held meetings with Sam Altman, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai.

Javier Milei
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 30, 2024
Javier Milei traveled to the United States with a very specific mission: to attract investments from the technology sector to Argentina. With this premise, the libertarian president met with the heads of the most important companies in the field, Google, Apple and OpenAI.

Milei turns out to be the president with the most trips abroad in his first six months in office. Since arriving at the Casa Rosada on December 10, 2023, he has taken a total of eight flights out of the country, four of them to the United States.

On this occasion, the trip aimed to attract investments in artificial intelligence and technology. He met with the CEOs of OpenAI, Google and Apple, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, respectively. The libertarian's communication team was in charge of disseminating the photos of each meeting on X.

Milei traveled with his Minister of Economy, Luis Toto Caputo, and sister and general secretary of the presidency, Karina Milei, the head of the Council of Economic Advisors, Demian Reibel, and the ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein.

Milei's "class" at the Hoover Institute

True to his style, the Argentine president puts together a speech very similar to a university lecture every time he has to give a talk.

There is a historical mechanism called price, which works as a signal transmission. The agents coordinate, some will be buyers, others will be sellers. And faced with the demands and divergences of the market, there will be adjustments. The price system is a mechanism for transmitting information, coordination and adjustment. The exchange of property rights triggers the event. Therefore, when the State appears and intervenes, what the State is doing is interfering with the right to property. And by intervening in property rights, the signal begins to make noise," Milei explained in front of hundreds of young people.

"His class was a luxury. I hope I can come back," said Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State under George W. Bush and current president of the Hoover Institute. Milei returned the kindness and assured that it would be an "honor" to receive Rice on Argentine soil.

Milei's crossing with protesters: "Instead of criticizing, why don't you listen to me?"

The Argentine president was approached by three young people protesting his presence outside the Hoover Institute, so he approached them to talk to them.

“Milei, fascist, we don't want your visit,” the group members shouted while holding signs. “Instead of criticizing, why don't you listen to me?” Milei began with the exchange.

He reminded the three young people of the beginnings of fascism, a statist ideology born from the philosopher and theorist Giovanni Gentile. “Go study so you don't say stupid things. (...) Fascists are socialists, and liberals are opponents of that. Stop defending murderers,” declared the Argentine president after the chants did not stop.

