World

Israel predicts that the war against Hamas could last until the end of 2024

The Israeli National Security Advisor reported that the IDF has already taken control of 75% of the Philadelphia Corridor but that there is still much to do.

SABRINA MARTIN
May 30, 2024
Israel's National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, reported this Wednesday that the war against Hamas is expected to last at least until the end of this year.

In an interview with Israeli public radio Kan, Hanegbi revealed that the fighting in Gaza will continue for several more months. "We are now in the fifth month of 2024, which means we expect another seven months of fighting to (...) achieve our goal," he said.

Military advances and the situation in Rafah

A senior Israeli official stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has already taken control of 75% of the Philadelphia Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border with Egypt. However, he noted that Israel plans to fully control the Philadelphia Corridor and work with Egypt to prevent weapons smuggling.

According to Hanegbi, the coming months will be critical in consolidating military gains and destroying the government and military capabilities of both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel has gradually moved deeper into the Rafah area, although Israeli forces are still fighting terrorists on the outskirts. "You need to have patience and know how to stand strong," said Hanegbi. “This resilience is what has allowed this nation to survive for 75 years, and even for 3,000 years before that. Just don’t use a stopwatch on ourselves or set ultimatums,” he added.

