Society

Longtime AP journalist Terry Anderson dies

The correspondent was captured in Lebanon in 1985. He was held captive by the terrorist group Hezbollah for seven years.

El ex rehén estadounidense Terry Anderson y su prometida Madeleine Bassil llegan al aeropuerto John F. Kennedy de Nueva York el 10 de diciembre de 1991. El periodista estadounidense Terry Anderson, secuestrado por militantes islámicos en Líbano en 1985 y retenido como rehén durante seis años, murió a los 76 años el 21 de abril de 2024, según informó su antigua empresa, Associated Press (AP). Anderson, entonces jefe de la oficina de AP en Beirut, era el rehén occidental que más tiempo llevaba retenido en Líbano cuando finalmente fue liberado en 1991.
Terry Anderson (
JUAN PEñA
April 22, 2024
1 minute read

Longtime AP journalist Terry Anderson died this Sunday, according to his daughter and the news agency where he spent most of his career working as a correspondent.

Terry Anderson became well-known for his media coverage of the conflicts in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon, where he was captured by the terrorist group Hezbollah. The Shiite group held the journalist captive for seven years before releasing him in 1991.

Anderson died shortly before his 76th birthday. According to AP, he died as a result of complications after heart surgery. He died at his home in Greenwood Lake, New York.

Julie Pace, AP vice president and publisher, paid tribute to Anderson in the agency's obituary.

Terry was deeply committed to on-the-ground eyewitness reporting and demonstrated great bravery and resolve, both in his journalism and during his years held hostage. We are so appreciative of the sacrifices he and his family made as the result of his work.

After Anderson was released, he was named a hero in the United States. His time in captivity with Hezbollah marked one of the longest ordeals endured by a Western journalist in the Middle East. In the 1990s, a trial conclusively linked Iran's Islamist regime to his abduction. As a result, he was awarded compensation from frozen Iranian funds.

After retiring, he moved to a horse farm in northern Virginia. He enjoyed a peaceful where he enjoyed a quiet life.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un abogado de Trump revela parte de su estrategia de batalla a horas de presentar los alegatos iniciales

Trump's lawyer reveals part of his legal strategy hours before presenting his opening statements

Estos son los datos clave de los doce jurados que decidirán el destino de Trump en su juicio en Nueva York

Key information about the twelve jurors who will decide Trump's fate in his trial in New York

Universal Studios (California)

California: Tram accident inside Universal Studios leaves 15 injured, one of them seriously

Menores trans

Biden administration updates Title IX

Imagen de archivo del logotipo de Disney Channel, una de las empresas de televisión infantil más conocidas de de principios de la década del 2000.

The most famous victims of the children's television industry: Disney Channel also has its "broken toys"

Imagen de archivo de los estudios de Nickeolodeon on sunset en 2011, situados en Hollywood y donde se grabaron muchas de las ficciones infantiles de finales de los 90 y principios de los 2000.

Hell for child stars: Documentary reveals the abuse behind the scenes at Nickelodeon

El jurado del juicio contra Trump en Nueva York está completo y es muy probable que los alegatos iniciales se escuchen el lunes

Jury in Trump's trial in New York is complete, opening statements likely to be heard Monday

¿Quién es Max Azzarello, el teórico de la conspiración que se prendió fuego afuera del juicio de Trump?

Who is Max Azzarello, the conspiracy theorist who set himself on fire outside Trump's trial?

Un rifle de asalto y una pistola en un campo de entrenamiento de tiro. Imagen de archivo.

Nevada Supreme Court finds state's ban on 'ghost guns' constitutional