Society

Live: Total solar eclipse

The astronomical phenomenon, broadcast by NASA, will be visible in much of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mapa de los Estados Unidos que muestra las carreteras que tendrán más problemas de tráfico debido al paso de un eclipse solar total el próximo 8 de abril de 2024.
(Cordon Press)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 8, 2024
Less than a minute

The total solar eclipse has ignited astronomical fever in the United States. The phenomenon will have good visibility in much of the United States, Mexico and Canada. With thousands of tourists traveling to the best places to enjoy the event, the space agency's website decided to offer a live stream from the place where they decided to settle: the American side of Niagara Falls, in the state of New York. FOLLOW THE CELESTIAL EVENT LIVE HERE:

In this way, people who cannot enjoy the event in person will be able to see the astronomical phenomenon, avoiding traffic, rental problems and bad weather that could occur during the total solar eclipse. The phenomenon that caused several regions such as Indiana to activate the state of emergency during this Monday, April 8, as well as during the days prior to the event.

All this without having to buy glasses suitable for this type of astronomical phenomena, the essential accessory that is no longer available in many of the stores located in the states with the best visibility for the event.

Topics:

Recommendation

El luchador estadounidense de artes marciales mixtas Jon Jones se sube a una báscula durante el pesaje previo a su combate por el título de peso pesado UFC 285 contra el luchador francés de artes marciales mixtas Ciryl Gane en el MGM Garden Arena, en Las Vegas, Nevada, el 3 de marzo de 2023.

UFC champion Jon Jones defends himself against accusations of assault and intimidation: ‘Nothing threatening at all’

La autora y guionista británica JK Rowling posa a su llegada para asistir al estreno británico de la película 'Animales fantásticos: Los crímenes de Grindelwald'

JK Rowling says that being a woman is based on biology: "Surgeries and cross-sex hormones do not turn a person into the opposite sex"

Bernie Sanders

Police investigate fire at Bernie Sanders' Vermont office as a crime

Composición propia a partir de imágenes de archivo de el rapero Sean 'Diddy' Combs (derecha) y su hijo Christian "King" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of covering up sexual assault by his son, Christian 'King' Combs

Socorristas llegan para inspeccionar viviendas en Lebanon, Nueva Jersey, epicentro de un terremoto de magnitud 4,8 el 5 de abril de 2024.

Earthquake in the Northeast: Authorities warn of possible aftershocks while assessing damage

Agentes de Policía de NY investigan la escena de un crimen en una imagen de archivo.

New York City will pay $17 million in compensation to two Muslim women whose hijabs were removed by police to take their mugshots

Tiroteo en Doral Florida

Florida: At least two dead and seven injured, including a security guard, in a shooting in Doral

Mapa de los Estados Unidos que muestra las carreteras que tendrán más problemas de tráfico debido al paso de un eclipse solar total el próximo 8 de abril de 2024.

Total eclipse fever, the event that will draw crowds on April 8th

Elon Musk se dirige al público durante la Conferencia de la Asociación Judía Europea en el DoubleTree by Hilton de Cracovia.

Elon Musk raises pay for Tesla artificial intelligence engineers to combat OpenAI headhunting