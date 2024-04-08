Live: Total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse has ignited astronomical fever in the United States. The phenomenon will have good visibility in much of the United States, Mexico and Canada. With thousands of tourists traveling to the best places to enjoy the event, the space agency's website decided to offer a live stream from the place where they decided to settle: the American side of Niagara Falls, in the state of New York. FOLLOW THE CELESTIAL EVENT LIVE HERE:

In this way, people who cannot enjoy the event in person will be able to see the astronomical phenomenon, avoiding traffic, rental problems and bad weather that could occur during the total solar eclipse. The phenomenon that caused several regions such as Indiana to activate the state of emergency during this Monday, April 8, as well as during the days prior to the event.

All this without having to buy glasses suitable for this type of astronomical phenomena, the essential accessory that is no longer available in many of the stores located in the states with the best visibility for the event.