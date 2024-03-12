Sports

Lima, Peru, to host of the 2027 Pan American Games

The Peruvian capital won the vote over Asunción, Paraguay.

Lima (Perú), sede de los Juegos Panamericanos 2027.
Lima (Serious Cat / Flickr)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 12, 2024
Lima will be the city that hosts the 2027 Pan American Games, replacing Barranquilla, Colombia. The capital of Peru beat Asunción, Paraguay, in a vote held at the Extraordinary General Assembly of Panam Sports, an organization that represents the 41 National Olympic Committees of America.

Before the vote, Peruvian Olympic Committee (COP) President Renzo Manyari explained why Lima is the ideal city to hold one of the most important sporting events in the Americas. Among the reasons he gave, the president said that the Peruvian capital will have an infrastructure capable of hosting the Pan American Games.

Second time the Pan American Games are held in Lima

Barranquilla was originally going to host the 2027 Pan American Games. In fact, it became official. But, after the Colombian city did not show much interest in improving its conditions to hold an event of such magnitude, and it did not raise the public funding required by Panam Sports, the organization decided to withdraw the offer and hold a new vote.

It will be the second time that the Pan American Games will be held in Lima. The first time was in 2019, when the capital beat out Santiago, Chile; La Punta, Argentina; and Ciudad Bolívar, Venezuela, in the vote. In that edition, the United States obtained the highest number of medals (293), followed by Brazil (171) and Mexico (136).

