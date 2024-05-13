Politics

Kristi Noem, governor of North Dakota, is banned from accessing 20% of her state

Six of the nine tribes with reservations in the Peace Garden State vetoed the Republican's entry into their territories.

Kristi Noem
(Wikimedia Commons)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 13, 2024
1 minute read

The Yankton Sioux Tribe voted Friday to bar South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from entering its reservation. The Sisseton-Wahpeton Ovate tribe made the same announcement just days earlier.

These two vetoes are in addition to four others - from the Oglala, Rosebud, Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes - and mean that the governor has closed access to 20% of her state's territory, according to AP. According to it, only three tribes did not act against Noem.

Noem has had a bad relationship with the tribes for years. The  latest controversy came last month, when the Republican said tribal leaders were "personally benefiting" from the presence of cartels on reservations.

"Tribals leaders should take action to ban the cartels from their lands," Noem wrote Thursday after learning of the latest ban. She also called on them to work together to "restore law and order to their communities" and accused the Biden administration of inaction.

The news comes shortly after another controversy surrounding Noem: the governor said in her book, No Going Back, that she had slaughtered a dog by her own hand. Both controversies could affect her chances of being chosen as Donald Trump's running mate, although her team denies that she is still in the race. Asked late last year, however, she responded that if the offer came her way, "I would consider it."

Topics:

Recommendation

H

Hillary Clinton exposes antisemitism within the Democratic Party by attacking pro-Hamas protesters

Donald Trump

Trump breaks attendance record for a political event in New Jersey and assures that the Garden State is at stake in 2024

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio proposes deporting foreign students who participate in antisemitic university protests

Imagen genérica sobre las elecciones en Estados Unidos.

Georgia Board of Elections sanctions Fulton County for committing 'irregularities' in 2020 presidential election

Israel confirma que eliminó a un líder de Hamás implicado en los ataques terroristas del 7 de octubre

Biden administration says it is 'reasonable' to investigate whether Israel illegally used U.S. weapons in Gaza

Joe Biden

Even Biden's big donors condemn Israel arms blockade: 'Please reconsider'

La Administración Biden planea cuadriplicar los aranceles sobre los vehículos eléctricos chinos

Biden administration plans to quadruple tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

Colin Allred

The Democratic candidate to unseat Ted Cruz advises illegal immigrants on how to avoid border authorities

Barron Trump

Barron Trump will not be a delegate to the Republican Convention after all due to 'prior commitments'