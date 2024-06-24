Pro-Hamas vandals attack Jews outside synagogues in Los Angeles

The police intervened when the incidents worsened and the city's Democratic mayor deployed police patrols to protect places of worship.

Anti-Semitism continues to run rampant in California, with special mention to Los Angeles. After the protests at the universities, pro-Hamas vandals attacked Jews who attended synagogue last Sunday. The Police were forced to intervene when the situation threatened to turn into a pitched battle. The mayor, Democrat Karen Bass, condemned the events and announced that a patrol of local agents will monitor the city's places of worship.

The video footage from the Palestine protest outside of a synagogue in LA are shocking. Mob of protestors using violence against Jews in broad daylight. How does this movement have any legitimacy? https://t.co/guPtwrHBG4 pic.twitter.com/5dNF3oOk8w — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 23, 2024

Synagogue access blocked by pro-Hamas protesters in Los Angeles

The incidents began when a group of protesters, carrying Palestinian flags, began to gather in front of the Adas Toras synagogue and attacked some of the people who came to the premises. Shortly after, a counter-demonstration with people carrying Israeli flags took place and clashes began.

In several videos on the social network X, fist fights can be seen. In the images you can see a group of people fighting around a man dressed in typical ultra-Orthodox Jewish clothing who is lying on the ground. While several of the pro-Hamas protesters hit the people around them, the Jews try to push the attackers away from the fallen man. Finally, Police arrived at the scene and arrested at least one person, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom and Bass condemn harassment of places of worship

The events provoked the condemnation of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who described the confrontations as "terrible" and was forceful in his condemnation about what happened: "There is no excuse to attack a place of worship. Such anti-Semitic hatred has no place in California."

The city's Democratic mayor also reacted (although many hours after the clashes had ended). Karen Bass pointed out that the blockade of the synagogue is "abhorrent" and announced that police patrols will monitor the city's places of worship to avoid further incidents. Likewise, she announced that she will meet with the head of the Police to "discuss the safety of Angelenos." Additionally, she will also meet with "Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Executive Director Rabbi Noah Farkas, and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together."