Trump supports displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools

The presidential candidate's comments come after the governor of Louisiana approved a law requiring schools to display the Ten Commandments.

The Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, is pleased with the Republican governor of Louisiana, who this week signed a law requiring the Christian Ten Commandments to be displayed in the state's public schools.

On his social network, Truth Social, Donald Trump posted that he approved of Louisiana’s new law. "I love the Ten Commandments in public schools, private schools and many other places," said the presidential candidate.

Louisiana's new law specifies that all classrooms in schools receiving state funding, from kindergarten through college, display the Ten Commandments on a poster and in "large, easily legible print." Louisiana is the first state to require this.

Trump added that the Louisiana governor's measure helps revive religion in the country, something he believes is "necessary." Trump's comments about the Christian Ten Commandments come a day before he addresses a group of conservative Christian voters in Washington, D.C.

Some accuse the governor and legislators of Louisiana of having promoted an unconstitutional law, since neither the state nor the federal government has the power to make laws regarding religion.