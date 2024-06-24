Society

Miss Texas USA: Marissa Teijo makes history by competing at 71 years of age

A recent change in the regulations in the competition eliminated the age limit that was previously in effect.

Marissa Teijo ( Miss Texas USA)
Marissa Teijo ( Miss Texas USA)
JUAN PEñA
June 24, 2024
1 minute read

A 71-year-old woman is participating for the first time as a candidate for the title of Miss USA. Marissa Teijo will compete to represent Texas and be nominated for Miss Universe as America's candidate in the international competition.

Teijo's participation comes after the Miss Universe organization changed the regulations so that it was more inclusive in some aspects. The age limits were eliminated, thus giving Teijo the opportunity to participate. Along with age, there are now no limits related to pregnancy or the marital status of the contestant.

From El Paso, Texas, Teijo commented that she was happy about the rule change. She said she is happy and proud to be able to participate and assures that she feels that "all women now have a new stage of opportunities, strength and beauty."

The organization behind the Miss Universe pageant is an American institution that founded the brand in the 1950s. Currently, the contest is international and enjoys great fame in the Latin American world, especially in Venezuela.

A controversy arose around the organization after the resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in May. It has also attracted some criticism since it changed its rules to allow transgender people to participate in the women's competition. Spaniard Ángela Ponce was the first transgender person to represent a country in the contest.

Topics:

Recommendation

Tiroteo en Short North, Columbus, Ohio.

10 people wounded during mass shooting in Short North, Ohio

Inmigrantes detenidos en la frontera sur.

White House draws criticism from GOP for 'pathetic' statement after the deaths of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray

Mafia china, criminales venezolanos, carteles de droga y bandas chilenas: Estados Unidos sufre una invasión de organizaciones criminales extranjeras // The Chinese mafia, Venezuelan criminals, drug cartels and Chilean gangs: The United States suffers an invasion by foreign criminal organizations

The Chinese mafia, Venezuelan criminals, drug cartels and Chilean gangs: The United States suffers an invasion by foreign criminal organizations

Imagen de archivo del edificio del Washington Post en Washington D.C.

The Washington Post under fire for having pro-Hamas bias and employing former Al Jazeera reporters

Píldoras de fentanilo incautadas por agentes del Servicio de Aduanas y Protección de Fronteras de Estados Unidos en el puerto de Mariposa, en Nogales (Arizona). Las pastillas, junto con polvo de fentanilo, heroína de alquitrán negro y metanfetaminas, estaban ocultas en la rueda de repuesto de un vehículo que intentaba entrar en EE.UU. desde México, el 6 de noviembre de 2023. Foto de la CBP por Jerry Glaser.

Border Crisis: Authorities seized 30 tons of fentanyl during Biden's term

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi's attacker found guilty in California on five additional charges for the attack in 2022

11 heridos y 3 muertos en tiroteo masivo en una tienda de comestibles en Arkansas

Four dead and 13 injured after mass shooting outside grocery store in Arkansas

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

The Supreme Court makes it clear: Americans cannot grant citizenship to foreign spouses whose visas have been denied

Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos.

The Supreme Court upholds law banning people with a restraining order from carrying weapons