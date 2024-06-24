Society

Biden doubled the number of undocumented immigrants: Since fiscal year 2021, it is estimated that there were 12 million illegal border crossings including “escapes”

When he became President, the Democratic leader promised to regularize 11 million migrants who do not have documentation in the United States. Now that figure is obsolete.

Biden duplicó la cifra de indocumentados: desde el año fiscal 2021 se calcula que hubo 12 millones de cruces fronterizos ilegales, incluidas las “fugas”
(AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 24, 2024
1 minute read

More than 12 million people illegally crossed the border into the U.S. from 2021 to May 2024, when Joe Biden took office, data obtained by The Center Square shows.

These calculations include the figures from May, when 241,000 people were detained after entering the country illegally, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP).

The May figures raised the total number of apprehensions and encounters of people crossing the border illegally to more than 2.2 million in the first eight months of fiscal year 2024.  A figure that, if added to all the illegal crossings that have occurred since fiscal year 2021, reaches 12 million illegal crossings if the famous “escapes” are counted.

In fact, according to official CBP data from fiscal year 2021 to the most recent data, the number of illegal border crossers apprehended or encountered totals 10,147,015.  Two million less than the unofficial figures.

According to analysis by The Center Square, the official data excludes "escapees," the official term of immigration authorities for foreigners who enter the U.S. illegally through the ports of entry and do not return to Mexico or Canada.  Therefore the official figure is not entirely accurate.

Now, although CBP does not make the leak data public, The Center Square, citing a Border Patrol agent, managed to obtain the figure that is handled internally in the agency: between fiscal year 2021 and the current fiscal year, approximately two million people entered the country illegally and did not leave for Mexico or Canada, representing the “escapees” statistic.

This figure is surprising.  Especially if you consider that, in 2021, President Joe Biden presented a plan to regularize the 11 million undocumented migrants who are in the United States.

That is, in less than four years, under Biden's watch the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States doubled according to unofficial estimates and is about to double based on official CBP data.

Likewise, it should also be factored in that CBP's fiscal year has not yet ended.  It always starts on October 1 and ends on September 30, so the numbers of illegal crossings will surely have grown even more just before the presidential elections in November, where border security is one of the issues that matters most to voters, according to national surveys.

Topics:

Recommendation

Mafia china, criminales venezolanos, carteles de droga y bandas chilenas: Estados Unidos sufre una invasión de organizaciones criminales extranjeras // The Chinese mafia, Venezuelan criminals, drug cartels and Chilean gangs: The United States suffers an invasion by foreign criminal organizations

The Chinese mafia, Venezuelan criminals, drug cartels and Chilean gangs: The United States suffers an invasion by foreign criminal organizations

Imagen de archivo del edificio del Washington Post en Washington D.C.

The Washington Post under fire for having pro-Hamas bias and employing former Al Jazeera reporters

Píldoras de fentanilo incautadas por agentes del Servicio de Aduanas y Protección de Fronteras de Estados Unidos en el puerto de Mariposa, en Nogales (Arizona). Las pastillas, junto con polvo de fentanilo, heroína de alquitrán negro y metanfetaminas, estaban ocultas en la rueda de repuesto de un vehículo que intentaba entrar en EE.UU. desde México, el 6 de noviembre de 2023. Foto de la CBP por Jerry Glaser.

Border Crisis: Authorities seized 30 tons of fentanyl during Biden's term

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi's attacker found guilty in California on five additional charges for the attack in 2022

11 heridos y 3 muertos en tiroteo masivo en una tienda de comestibles en Arkansas

Four dead and 13 injured after mass shooting outside grocery store in Arkansas

La Corte Suprema se muestra dividida sobre la inmunidad presidencial, pero Trump podría salir beneficiado aun sin ser absuelto

The Supreme Court makes it clear: Americans cannot grant citizenship to foreign spouses whose visas have been denied

Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos.

The Supreme Court upholds law banning people with a restraining order from carrying weapons

colegio

New Jersey school apologizes for teaching students that ISIS is a terrorist group

Fachada del Dell Children's Medical Center en Austin (Texas).

The nurse who disclosed that Texas Children's Hospital performed trans surgeries on minors at Texas Children's Hospital reports that she has been threatened by the FBI