Former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo criticizes Trump's conviction: "That case should have never been brought"

The former attorney general also said that Trump would never have been prosecuted if he were not running for a second term.

Andrew Cuomo
(
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
June 23, 2024
The former Democratic governor of New York Andrew Cuomo on Friday spoke out against the trial that made Donald Trump the first former president to be convicted in a criminal case.

"If his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn't running for president -I'm the former AG of New York- I´m telling you, that case would have never been brought," Cuomo said in response to a question on the Real Time program with Bill Maher.

He even claimed that the case "should have never been brought" and that it was"offensive to people, and it should be."

