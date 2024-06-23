The former attorney general also said that Trump would never have been prosecuted if he were not running for a second term.

The former Democratic governor of New York Andrew Cuomo on Friday spoke out against the trial that made Donald Trump the first former president to be convicted in a criminal case.

"If his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn't running for president -I'm the former AG of New York- I´m telling you, that case would have never been brought," Cuomo said in response to a question on the Real Time program with Bill Maher.

He even claimed that the case "should have never been brought" and that it was"offensive to people, and it should be."