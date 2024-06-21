Stormy Daniels case boosts Trump campaign fundraising in May

Republican voter outrage following Donald Trump's guilty verdict in the Stormy Daniels case resulted in an avalanche of financial support for the former president's campaign over the past month. The former president raised $141 million ($53 million coming in the hours just after the jury's decision was announced), practically double that of his rival, President Biden ($85 million).

Both candidates significantly improved their numbers from April, when Trump received $76 million compared to $51 million for Biden. It is the second consecutive month in which the Republican candidate has raised more than the current tenant of the White House despite Biden receiving the most money of any Democrat in presidential campaign in history ($558 million).

Biden remains ahead in total funds

The decision of the New York jury to declare Trump guilty of the 34 charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sparked a wave of donations, and the former president's team raised a whopping $53 million in just 24 hours. In parallel, the super PAC linked to the magnate raised almost $69 million last month, including $50 million donated by billionaire Timothy Mellon.

However, the current president's team maintains a substantial advantage in funds over his rival, thanks mainly to the absence of major rivals among the Democrats, while the Republicans were divided for months between several candidates, distributing the money among them. The total money is what allows the president's campaign to afford luxuries such as spending $50 million on an anti-Trump ad, in which the former president is described as a "convicted felon."

Bloomberg donates $20 million to Biden to 'beat Trump'

Former New York mayor and millionaire Mike Bloomberg made a donation of $20 million to Biden's campaign to "beat Trump," according to sources contacted by The Washington Post. Last Thursday, Bloomberg publicly showed his support for the Democratic candidate: "I stood with Joe Biden in 2020, and I am proud to do so again."