Katie Hobbs vetoes bills which would require Arizona schools to teach 'devastating impact' of communism

The governor vetoed a bill introduced by a Republican representative who was a victim of communist oppression in Romania.

Since Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels defined communism in the Communist Manifesto in the 19th century, the world has witnessed how proponents of this ideology, such as Mao Zedong, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin and other more contemporary figures like Fidel Castro or Hugo Chávez, have subjugated their countries and their citizen to authoritarian rule. Due to the evils that this ideology has caused in different societies, the Republican Party of Arizona sponsored a bill to honor those who were and are subjugated by communism. However, the bill did not make it past the governor's desk.

Katie Hobbs vetoed a Republican bill sponsored by Rep. Ben Toma, a victim of communist oppression in Romania. The bill proposed teaching students about the negative consequences of communism.

"I find Governor Hobbs' veto of HB 2629 both indefensible and personally offensive. Having lived under the oppressive regime of communist Romania, I have firsthand knowledge of the devastating impact these ideologies have inflicted on billions worldwide," Toma posted on social media. "Communism's legacy is marked by death, oppression, deprivation, economic suffering, and the shredding of all that binds families and communities together. It is a history that must be remembered and taught, not dismissed, ignored, or vetoed."

My statement on Gov. Hobbs vetoing my bill to require students be taught about the evils of communism: "I find Governor Hobbs' veto of HB 2629 both indefensible and personally offensive. Having lived under the oppressive regime of communist Romania, I have firsthand knowledge of… — Ben Toma (@RepBenToma) April 3, 2024

The bill is "too prescriptive"

In a letter sent to Rep. Toma, Hobbs argued that the bill is "too prescriptive in dictating instructional requirements to education professionals." Therefore, the governor vetoed the bill.

"I strongly urge the State Board of Education to take action to begin the process of updating the Social Studies Standards and address the issues covered in this legislation," Hobbs wrote. Toma is not convinced about the governor's eagerness to include topics of communism in schools' curriculum. He mentioned concerns about potential actions her administration might pursue on the matter:

While I respect the Governor’s gesture to revise our state’s Social Studies Standards, I simply do not trust her administration’s ability or willingness to accurately reflect communism’s legacy. The academic requirements must be codified in statute, as my bill would have done.

Hobbs declared Nov. 7 as Victims of Communism Day. This was one of the items included by Toma in his bill. "Finally, in sharing the spirit of this Legislation, I will proclaim this November 7 as Victims of Communism Day," she said.