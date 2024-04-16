Jackie Robinson Day: MLB honors first African-American to play in Major League Baseball

Senator Marco Rubio presented a project for the first stadium in which Jackie Robinson played to be designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Jackie Robinson has been honored once again. On the 77th anniversary of Robinson becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball and the 27th anniversary of the universal retirement of his number 42, his wife - Rachel Robinson - of 101 years, returned to Citi Field to participate in a series of pre-game festivities for the New York Mets.

The Robinson family is in attendance for a very special day 💙 #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/AkJaiIbACy — New York Mets (@Mets) April 15, 2024

The activities that took place this Monday commemorate that on April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball when he made his historic debut in the MLB. For this reason, explains the official Las Mayores website, every year - on April 15 - baseball honors Robinson's legacy by celebrating his life, his values ​​and his achievements.

"On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke Baseball's color barrier when he made his historic MLB debut. Every year on April 15, Baseball honors Jackie's legacy by celebrating his life, values and accomplishments. The extensive and unified League-wide show of support has included retiring Jackie's number throughout the Majors in 1997; dedicating April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day each year since 2004; and requesting that every player and all on-field personnel wear his No. 42 during games scheduled on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009," MLB explained.

For Jackie Robinson Day at Citi Field, Carlos Mendoza & Mookie Wilson present flowers to 101-year-old Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson's wife ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVGcttVKbR — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2024

"His courage transformed not only the sport, but also our nation"

But the tributes did not stop on the ground. U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) introduced the Jackie Robinson Stadium Memorial Site bill, which would designate the site as a National Memorial Site and direct the secretary of the Department of the Interior to conduct a viability study to designate the site as a National Historic Landmark.

It’s incredible to hear Jackie Robinson’s Hall of Fame induction speech from 1962. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/ZwvFU0w6bM — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2024

"Jackie Robinson wasn’t just a phenomenal baseball player; he was a trailblazer who broke barriers both on and off the field. In 1946, he played at the Daytona City Island Ballpark, where his courage transformed not only the sport, but also our nation. I’m introducing the Jackie Robinson Ballpark Commemorative Site Act to honor and protect the site where Jackie played his first game, and to remind us of the strength and impact one person can have on the world," Senator Rubio said in a statement published on its official website.

Jackie Robinson spent most of his time as a baseball player with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Beyond his brilliant career in the field, he was also actively engaged in politics and community actions to promote equal rights.