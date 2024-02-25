The indoctrination from woke companies like Google is a form of anti-white racism.

Last Thursday, Google starred in one of the biggest episodes of corporate ridiculousness in history. But perhaps this spectacle will help us understand how the madly radicalized left has taken control of our society. On February 8, Google released its chatbox Gemini, which competes with other generative artificial intelligence programs such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Gemini generates images like Midjourney and DALL-E. But within hours of its launch, users began to notice that Gemini created false, if not ridiculous, images and the scandal went viral.

It turns out that Gemini was unable to capture historical events or representations of everyday life without making the characters non-white. According to Gemini, the Pope is Black, ancient Romans are Black, the Founding Fathers were Black, the Vikings were Black, and so on. "It's embarrassingly difficult to get Google Gemini to recognize that white people exist," one user posted. The bot looked like an over-ideologized teenager with no resistance to frustration. Everything he spat made people laugh. The system apparently took the user's prompt to generate an image, but secretly inserted racial and gender-diverse terms, such as "South Asian" or "non-binary," before the image was generated. This resulted in some odd images. From there, chaos ensued forcing Google to issue an apology and suspend the progressive chatbox until the problem is solved.

Google's programmers must have swollen fingers from racing to try and fix what seems impossible. Google's problem is not technical but political and to a large extent also psychological. It reflects a struggle that AI creators find themselves caught up in. They need to satisfy the demands of the inclusion policies of the delusional DEI agenda. To do so, they need to generate a reality that does not exist. This is a tough task if you also want the program to provide realistic images. They are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

To understand this delusion that produces images that try to erase the existence of 'non-Black' people from the history of humanity, we must look at what Critical Race Theory proposes.

The problem lies in Gemini's "training process," which consists of reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF). Indeed, machines cannot yet replace humans and Gemini needs someone to tell it what is good and what is bad. Consequently, the morals and worldview of the poor little chatbox will depend on the people who work at Google. Google hasn't published the parameters governing Gemini's behavior but the ridiculous images it generates expose Google's infantilized and biased corporate culture. The bot, under pressure from instructions that challenge its ideology, simply rejects some image generation tasks. A true product of the crystal generation.

On social media, a hierarchical Google programmer has been blamed for making the Gemini chatbot "absurdly woke" (as if there were some way to be woke that wasn't absurd). The scapegoat is Jack Krawczyk, and he is the product director of "Gemini Experiences." He confirmed that the chatbot has inaccuracies and that he designed Gemini to specifically address these problems: "As part of our AI principles, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base, and we take representation and bias seriously."

It just so happens that as a result of the scandal, Krawczyk's old alleged posts appeared with statements such as: "white privilege is fu**ing real" or "we obviously have egregious racism in this country." It seems that Gemini had incorporated his creator's prejudices, especially those concerning one of the stars of woke progressivism: the infamous white privilege. To understand this delirium that affects Krawczyk, Gemini and Google, the same delirium that produces images that try to erase the existence of non-Black people from the history of humanity, we must look at what the Critical Race Theory (CRT) proposes.

This theory claims that U.S. institutions are inherently and structurally racist and that their objective is to generate and preserve social, political and economic inequality between whites and Blacks. Critical Race Theory gained academic volume towards the middle of the last century. It seeks to institute community guilt since it considers that discrimination is not a behavior exercised by an individual, but rather it is an attitude of general social order although it is not reflected in the laws.

It is as aberrant to believe that a physical characteristic can determine that a group is less intelligent or more violent, as it is to believe that a physical characteristic can determine that a group is more exploitative or racist.

The academic success of CRT towards the end of the last century has made its guidelines become a dogma. CRT advocates claim that the Civil Rights Act eliminated racism from the laws but preserved de facto racism. Therefore, the current system is totally poisoned. This theory is based on the idea that even when everyone is equal before the law, there is white privilege that must be combated with "positive discrimination" and "reparations." This is the idea that poisons the minds of Jack Krawczyk and the politicians who make "affirmative action" rules. It also poisons movie and TV scriptwriters along with talk show stars Oprah and Woopy. The CRT is the serpent's egg.

To return to the outdated concept of "race" a corresponding dialectic had to be created. The Ivy League did its part precisely with the idea that combines Critical Race Theory with decolonization studies and the feverish and brand new woke ideology.

Here is where a series of contradictions, paradoxes and anomalies typical of intersectional wokism arise. These paradoxes are what make feminists and gay associations support jihadist movements, or human rights NGOs support Latin American autocracies. What we have seen in the Gemini bot is not exclusive to AI. For example: CRT proposes that the notion of "race" is an oppressive social construct that has no biological basis but rather is an unconscious racism that responds to established power relations. However, it relies on this construct to establish the rules of positive discrimination aimed at balancing social positions between two groups.

Logic, as you can see, is unimportant. What Critical Race Theory provides is the abolition of meritocracy. It is as aberrant to believe that a physical characteristic can determine that a group is less intelligent or more violent, as it is to believe that a physical characteristic can determine that a group is more exploitative or racist. By definition, racism is the belief that the color attached to the skin exceeds people's ability to act in one way or another, it is an immutable attribute. This reasoning is as ridiculous as it is unsustainable, especially considering the astonishing variety and quantity of skin tones and physical characteristics that humans have throughout the world. However, this is the notion with which CRT infects the production of cultural and academic material with which artificial intelligences are nourished to generate content.

CRT has ruined AI and now everyone will be judged by the color of their skin, a dystopian aberration.

Just when we thought that our civilizational evolution had overcome the disastrous racial categorization and we had achieved Martin Luther King's dream that "no one will ever again be judged by the color of their skin" thanks to the meritocratic achievement of each person, the progressive narrative takes us back to a world where race is a political and social determinant. CRT has ruined AI and now everyone will be judged by the color of their skin, a dystopian aberration. To make matters worse, intersectionality, that is, the woke mechanism through which the different varieties of oppression are not independent but reinforce each other, manages to give new energy to the Critical Race Theory.

For example, Gemini users have found it impossible to get the Google bot to generate images of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre or the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests because, according to Gemini, it was "sensitive and complex." Gemini also cannot generate an image of the "evils of communism," because "representing a complex ideology like communism solely through its 'evils' risks inherent bias and oversimplification," said the biased bot.

George Orwell said that "he who controls the present controls the past and he who controls the past will control the future," but in the era of artificial intelligence we can say that "he who controls AI controls the past, therefore he will control the future." The violence that is exercised through indoctrination from woke companies like Google is worthy of being called anti-white racism. Those who claim to combat white privilege seek to get people who have not committed any crime to admit hereditary guilt transmitted through generations that deny free will.

If a white person hides their supremacy, it is necessary to deconstruct them, force them to recognize their hereditary racism and make them ask for forgiveness.

Someone should tell Google that this aberration is nothing new. It's called Sippenhaftung and it was an established legal principle in the Third Reich in which a person automatically extended his criminal responsibility to his relatives so that the relatives of the accused were considered equally guilty and convicted of the crime committed by their accused relative. This return to the conception of collective guilt inherited from the Nazis is the ideological basis of CRT. It perpetuates some as victims and others as beneficiaries of an immanent privilege. From this, it can be understood how a radicalization of Wokism affirms that "racism can only be white," because it associates racism with a population defined by skin color, which is still a racist approach.

Being woke means waking up and becoming aware of the systemic nature of the oppressor's condition and acting accordingly. If a white person hides their supremacy, it is necessary to deconstruct them, force them to recognize their hereditary racism and make them ask for forgiveness. The gesture of taking a knee became popular during the Black Lives Matter riots. It was a sign of submission adopted by athletes, artists, politicians and ordinary people as a way of recognizing their original sin, their white privilege. The woke ideology has created these monsters. They are a veritable army of Krawczyks (because if Jack leaves, an identical replica will come). They are narcissists who seek gratification in their alleged moral superiority. This is the ideological heritage of Jack Krawczyk and the hundreds of thousands of do-gooders who, convinced of their reparatory crusade, fill artificial intelligence with racism.

The alleged diversity of these corporations is a farce, as Gemini shows us. It seems that for Google, there are too many white people and that it is necessary to balance things. That is why its bot was taught to rewrite the past and deny its historical, cultural, religious and political existence.