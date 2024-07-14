Democrats need dead people

Published by Rafael Bardají Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T17:32:16.000Z"}

As harsh as it may sound, American Democrats need two people to die before the November elections: Trump and Biden. They have different reasons for each. Trump needs to be eliminated politically while Biden's fate is left uncertain. However, it is clear that to win in this election neither Trump nor Biden should be around.

Heating up the political climate

A few days ago I had lunch with an important Republican congressman, chairman of a committee in the Lower House, who told me he was concerned that someone would try to end Donald Trump's life. According to him, the Democrats are aware that their political efforts have been in vain, and all the polls indicate Joe Biden's decline and Trump's impending victory.

At the time it seemed like an exaggeration. However, in light of yesterday's events. I realize I was wrong. While it's imporbably that anyone in the Democratic party would openly condone the assassination of a powerful political adversary like Trump, it's undeniable that since 2006 they have permitted a discourse where anything goes to delegitimize their opponents.

Too often, indecent acts by celebrities have been applauded. For instance, Robert De Niro pretended to spit in the face of the former president on camera, just outside the courthouse where Stormy Daniels' case against Trump was being settled. Similarly, singer Madonna declared at a concert her desire to bomb him. The list is too long to detail fully, including figures like Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson, Moby, and Mickey Rourke.

When actors and singers are excused for their violent remarks as mere jokes, it reflects a political climate driven by fear of Trump's return. This environment allows formerly prestigious publications, like The Times, to feature crude caricatures on their covers, merging the face of the former president with that of Adolf Hitler, for example.

This climate transcends polarization and empowers the most disturbing elements that invariably accompany the left, regardless of their origin.

The rise of Trump... the decline of Biden?

This attempt to end Donald Trump's presidential run and life comes hours before the kickoff of the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is expected to be officially nominated as their presidential candidate.

I can imagine that this attack, like previous attempts to undermine the former president, will fail electorally. Instead, it will likely generate a new and greater wave of sympathy for Trump and his candidacy, creating a tsunami that could sweep away Joe Biden's chances.

And that brings me to my next point: Biden's potential withdrawl. Since the first debate a few days ago, the Democrats have been in a state of panic, opening the door to all kinds of rumors, statements and calls for Biden to reconsider running and make way for another candidate with better prospects. Every TV station, radio show and newspaper aligned with the Democrats is relentlessly pushing this narrative.

But it seems that "Uncle Joe," supported by his determined wife, is not inclined to step down. This has divided the possibility of replacing him into two groups: those who prefer to conspire and introduce a new candidate during the convention at the end of August (like Michelle Obama) and those who are waiting for fate to naturally resolve the issue for them.

Be that as it may, one thing is clear: the Democrats are willing to do anything to remove both candidates. However, when it comes to their own, they appear to be more hesitant or cautious.