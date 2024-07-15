2024 RNC: Trump moves forward unstoppable

Published by Jorge Soley Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T15:30:14.000Z"}

The script for Donald Trump's return to the White House could not be more epic. Like heroes of the past, he is overcoming each and every one of the trials that are put before him and that seem insurmountable. It seems as if destiny has already decided, or rather as if the designs of Divine Providence, as Trump himself has underlined, was to protect him from all evil and pave the way for his second term as president of the United States.

Attempts to stop him, some of them very powerful, do nothing but strengthen him. It already happened with the judicial processes that were supposed to undermine his chances. The opposite happened: the perception that it was a political persecution strengthened his support and the primaries were doomed. Any other candidate was seen as a traitor siding with the Democratic plot against Trump. There was no more story and the primaries were a cakewalk for Donald.

Then came the debate with Biden in which the only thing Trump had to do was control himself and not abuse a person with obvious health problems that would render him unfit for any serious responsibility, let alone the Presidency of the country. It is no longer possible to deny the evidence and what a few weeks ago was a conspiracy theory became, magically and in record time, the editorial of the New York Times.

Simply unstoppable

Next up is the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, which did not appear as placid as on other occasions. The reason? The proposed change in the platform of the party to eliminate the promise to promote a federal law against abortion. As Princeton professor Robert P. George recalled a few days ago, "every four years since 1984 socially liberal Republicans have tried to remove from the Republican Party platform the clause committing the party to work for national legislation protecting the constitutional right of unborn children to equal protection of the laws." So far, pro-lifers managed to resist these attempts, but now it looks like they are going to be defeated. That reference has been removed from the Republican platform to be approved this week, being replaced by the assertion that abortion policy is the exclusive competence of the states.

Donald Trump, who can take credit for the appointment of the Supreme Court justices who provided the votes needed to overturn Roe v. Wade, understands that he has fulfilled his commitment to the pro-life movement. In his political calculations he thinks that keeping that promise can give an argument to the Democratic campaign to mobilize a fringe of the electorate, while, on the other hand, he considers that the pro-life votes are assured because, which pro-lifer is going to vote for probably the most abortionist president in history?

Nevertheless, during these last days more than a hundred pro-life organizations and leaders announced that they were going to fight the battle at the Republican Convention to restore the pro-life commitment in the party platform. Was a rebellion of the socially conservative possible? We will never know. The Trump assassination attempt has once again paved the way for him.

Who will now be able to oppose a Trump whom God seems to have miraculously preserved from death? How will anyone threaten to deny the vote to this almost martyr who, far from being intimidated, has been able to rise up and ask his followers to fight? Before the epic, before destiny, before Providence, very reasonable positions in another context become, at best, marginal eccentricities.

A Trump who presents himself as the people's champion, a hero who has survived an attack and reacted with a resolve and strength that his opponent lacks, is right now simply unstoppable. The attack has flipped the script of the Republican Convention, which will now be more than ever a massive tribute to Trump with only two unknowns: who will accompany him as vice presidential candidate and what will be the next hurdle that he will undoubtedly overcome?