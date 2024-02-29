Society

Housing Authority officer shot in Washington, DC.

The main suspect is on the run and is wanted by police.

Washington Police | Captura FOX 5 Washington DC
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
February 29, 2024
The Washington D.C. Police Department reported that a Housing Authority officer was shot. The shooting occurred in the Navy Yard neighborhood and authorities are investigating the incident.

Additionally, police are looking for the suspect. Several roads have been closed due to the incident. 

Another shooting in Orlando (Florida)

The shooting occurred just hours after another in Orlando (Florida). Several people were injured and one person died. Officers responded to the incident which occurred near Ironwedge Drive and South Lake Orlando. Police are also investigating this case.

"Upon arrival, officers located several victims including one who was dead. We are working to identify all victims and their conditions," police said in statements reported by CNN .

