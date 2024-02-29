Housing Authority officer shot in Washington, DC.

The main suspect is on the run and is wanted by police.

The Washington D.C. Police Department reported that a Housing Authority officer was shot. The shooting occurred in the Navy Yard neighborhood and authorities are investigating the incident.

MPD is on-scene of a shooting in 400 block of M Street, Southeast. Please avoid the area as officers investigate. PIO en route to the scene. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 29, 2024

Additionally, police are looking for the suspect. Several roads have been closed due to the incident.

Incident: Police Activity

Location: 1300 Block of 4th Street, SE

Road Closure: - M ST between New Jersey Ave, SE and 6th ST, SE

- 4th Street between Water Street and L ST, SE.

- 5th Street between L Street, SE and M ST, SE

- Tingey ST between New Jersey Ave, SE and 4th ST, SE — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) February 29, 2024

Another shooting in Orlando (Florida)

The shooting occurred just hours after another in Orlando (Florida). Several people were injured and one person died. Officers responded to the incident which occurred near Ironwedge Drive and South Lake Orlando. Police are also investigating this case.

"Upon arrival, officers located several victims including one who was dead. We are working to identify all victims and their conditions," police said in statements reported by CNN .