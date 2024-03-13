Entertainment

Hamas' Oct. attacks against Israel will be the focus of the fifth season of 'Fauda'

The series' star actor, Lior Raz, and writer, Avi Issacharoff, confirmed the news at an event.

Frame de la serie 'Fauda'. Lior Raz, protagonista de la serie.
Frame of 'Fauda'. In the picture, the protagonist of the series, Lior Raz (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 13, 2024
The fifth season of the television series "Fauda," ​​which is in production and scheduled to premiere next year, will be centered around the story of the attacks perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist group against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Lior Raz, star of the Israeli production, and the show's writer, Avi Issacharoff, confirmed the news at an event organized by Jewish Insider.

"We try to give faces to the other side and feel compassion for the other side. Now I assume it’s going to be very hard to do that, after we saw what they did to our people and our country. I don’t think it will be possible to show Hamas as humans, but we have to bring a good story… It will be totally different than what we’ve done until now because there is a lot of rage," Raz said.

The first season of "Fauda" began airing in 2015, and its success led the producers to record three more seasons between 2017 and 2022, each consisting of 12 episodes. In 2025, the Israeli television series will return with its fifth season.

