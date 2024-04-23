Society

George Alan Kelly case: A judge declares a mistrial of the trial of the Arizona rancher who is accused of murdering a Mexican immigrant on his property

The decision was made after jurors spent several hours deliberating without reaching a unanimous verdict.

Judge declares mistrial in rancher murder case
(Youtube-KGUN9)
SABRINA MARTIN
April 23, 2024
1 minute read

A judge declared a mistrial for George Alan Kelly, an Arizona rancher charged with second-degree murder for fatally shooting an illegal alien on his property in 2023.

The judicial process, which began on April 18, concluded this Monday after jurors deliberated more than 15 hours without reaching a unanimous verdict.

The case centered on the death of Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, a Mexican national found dead from a gunshot wound on Kelly's 170-acre cattle ranch near Keno Springs, outside Nogales, Arizona, on January 30, 2023.

During the trial, the prosecution led by the Santa Cruz County Prosecutor's Office argued that Kelly, armed with an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle, opened fire on two unarmed men.

"Gabriel and Daniel [Ramírez] were shot at. Gabriel is dead, killed by a high-powered weapon, an AK-47. Entry wound, exit wound lined up with the defendant's property (…) Defendant shot his AK nine times. Shell casings prove it. Ejection pattern proves where he was standing. Position and orientation of Gabriel's body proves where the shot comes from," Prosecutor Mike Jette said.

However, Kelly's defense explained that the rancher shot into the air as a warning to a group of immigrants armed with rifles, who were approaching his property, located in a place where "rip crews" operate. It is known for activities such as robbery, drug trafficking and violence. In fact, during the trial, Daniel Ramírez himself testified that in the past, he transported drugs across the border.

"This is simply not somebody who's looking for the American dream (...) When people are involved in a criminal lifestyle, it's dangerous. It's more inherently dangerous than simply being a migrant who's coming here," said Brenna Larkin, Kelly's defense lawyer, during her closing arguments.

After hearing all the testimony and examining the evidence, the jury could not agree on Kelly's guilt. However, prosecutors left open the possibility of considering lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide.

The Santa Cruz County Prosecutor's Office could decide to retry him. For this purpose, a hearing is scheduled for next Monday, April 29, in which prosecutors will be able to inform the judge if they plan to re-present the case.

Topics:

Recommendation

Sheetz gasolineras

The federal government accuses Sheetz of racial discrimination for hiring workers without a criminal record

(Voz Media)

Supreme Court to hear federal government appeal against the suspension 'ghost gun' ban

anti Israel en Yale

Police kick anti-Israel protesters off Yale University campus

El ex rehén estadounidense Terry Anderson y su prometida Madeleine Bassil llegan al aeropuerto John F. Kennedy de Nueva York el 10 de diciembre de 1991. El periodista estadounidense Terry Anderson, secuestrado por militantes islámicos en Líbano en 1985 y retenido como rehén durante seis años, murió a los 76 años el 21 de abril de 2024, según informó su antigua empresa, Associated Press (AP). Anderson, entonces jefe de la oficina de AP en Beirut, era el rehén occidental que más tiempo llevaba retenido en Líbano cuando finalmente fue liberado en 1991.

Longtime AP journalist Terry Anderson dies

Alcaldesa de Los Ángeles en un evento

Authorities arrest suspect who entered the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Policías de Nueva Jersey vigilan la escena de un crimen en agosto de 2023.

"War on Police": two officers shot to death in Chicago and Ada County (Idaho)

La violencia antisemita se acentúa en las universidades más prestigiosas del país: "No pueden garantizar la seguridad de los estudiantes judíos"

Antisemitic violence flares up at the country's most prestigious universities: Authorities 'cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety'

Un abogado de Trump revela parte de su estrategia de batalla a horas de presentar los alegatos iniciales

Trump's lawyer reveals part of his legal strategy hours before presenting his opening statements

Estos son los datos clave de los doce jurados que decidirán el destino de Trump en su juicio en Nueva York

Key information about the twelve jurors who will decide Trump's fate in his trial in New York