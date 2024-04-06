Florida: At least two dead and seven injured, including a security guard, in a shooting in Doral

The shooting occurred after a fight at a nightlife venue located in a shopping center in the city.

At least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting in Doral, Florida. The events occurred at a local shopping center. Security intervened. One of the people injured was a security guard.

According to police sources consulted by NBC 6, the shooting took place after a fight at a nightlife venue located in CityPlace Doral. A security guard intervened and one of the patrons opened fire on him. This security guard was the first person killed.

BREAKING | 2 dead, 9 others injured including a police officer in shooting at CityPlace Doral in Florida#breaking #shooting #doral #florida pic.twitter.com/b4EDvmv1QW — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) April 6, 2024

The second victim is the man who shot the security guard in the shopping center. According to police, he was killed by two officers who responded to the incident. One of them was wounded in the leg during the shootout.

As a result of the shooting, at least six other people were injured with gunshot wounds, in addition to the officer.