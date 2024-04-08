Florida: 23-year-old woman charged with impersonating a minor and sexually abusing children

Alyssa Ann Zinger, the alleged predator, was arrested for the second time in five months.

A 23-year-old Florida woman has been charged with child molestation and other child sex crimes while posing as a 14-year-old girl. The alleged offender, Alyssa Ann Zinger, lured her victims through a fake social media profile she created.

The Tampa Police Department arrested Zinger last Thursday for the second time in five months on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device and sexual cyber harassment.

23-year-old Alyssa Ann Zinger hit with S£x charges for posing as a teenager to have S£x with 12-15 year old boys. Zinger would pretend to be a homeschooled, 14-year-old girl online to meet up with young boys.

The first time she was arrested was in November 2023. Law enforcement had been investigating her for more than a year. She was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

When she was first arrested, authorities alleged that Zinger allegedly sexually abused a minor between the ages of 12 and 15 on at least 30 occasions. She also sent pornographic videos of herself to other children of the same age, the New York Post reported.