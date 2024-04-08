Society

Florida: 23-year-old woman charged with impersonating a minor and sexually abusing children

Alyssa Ann Zinger, the alleged predator, was arrested for the second time in five months.

Departamento de Policía de Tampa.
(HAH Photography / Flickr)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 8, 2024
Less than a minute

A 23-year-old Florida woman has been charged with child molestation and other child sex crimes while posing as a 14-year-old girl. The alleged offender, Alyssa Ann Zinger, lured her victims through a fake social media profile she created.

The Tampa Police Department arrested Zinger last Thursday for the second time in five months on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, possession of child pornography, in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device and sexual cyber harassment.

The first time she was arrested was in November 2023. Law enforcement had been investigating her for more than a year. She was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

When she was first arrested, authorities alleged that Zinger allegedly sexually abused a minor between the ages of 12 and 15 on at least 30 occasions. She also sent pornographic videos of herself to other children of the same age, the New York Post reported.

Topics:

Recommendation

Un Boeing 737 800 volado por Southwest Airlines se acerca para aterrizar en el Aeropuerto Internacional Baltimore Washington

Another Boeing plane incident forces a Southwest Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Denver

Un eclipse de anillo de fuego recorre a Estados Unidos (Captura de pantalla YouTube la NASA)

Solar eclipse: A danger to the eyes

El luchador estadounidense de artes marciales mixtas Jon Jones se sube a una báscula durante el pesaje previo a su combate por el título de peso pesado UFC 285 contra el luchador francés de artes marciales mixtas Ciryl Gane en el MGM Garden Arena, en Las Vegas, Nevada, el 3 de marzo de 2023.

UFC champion Jon Jones defends himself against accusations of assault and intimidation: ‘Nothing threatening at all’

La autora y guionista británica JK Rowling posa a su llegada para asistir al estreno británico de la película 'Animales fantásticos: Los crímenes de Grindelwald'

JK Rowling says that being a woman is based on biology: "Surgeries and cross-sex hormones do not turn a person into the opposite sex"

Bernie Sanders

Police investigate fire at Bernie Sanders' Vermont office as a crime

Composición propia a partir de imágenes de archivo de el rapero Sean 'Diddy' Combs (derecha) y su hijo Christian "King" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of covering up sexual assault by his son, Christian 'King' Combs

Socorristas llegan para inspeccionar viviendas en Lebanon, Nueva Jersey, epicentro de un terremoto de magnitud 4,8 el 5 de abril de 2024.

Earthquake in the Northeast: Authorities warn of possible aftershocks while assessing damage

Agentes de Policía de NY investigan la escena de un crimen en una imagen de archivo.

New York City will pay $17 million in compensation to two Muslim women whose hijabs were removed by police to take their mugshots

Tiroteo en Doral Florida

Florida: At least two dead and seven injured, including a security guard, in a shooting in Doral