A federal judge ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to turn over all documents related to Audrey Hale, the transgender shooter who perpetrated the March 27 massacre at Covenant Christian Elementary School in Nashville, Tenn. The judge's decision came as part of the lawsuit filed by Star News Digital Media Inc., the parent company of The Tennessee Star, and Michael Patrick Leahy, CEO and editor-in-chief of Star News Digital Media, and journalist Matt Kittle.

Order by Williams Perdomo

Judge Aleta A. Trauger held that her order was made because this is a case of significant public interest. She held that the information available did not justify the FBI's position to keep the manifesto and other documents from being released, according to information published by The Tennessee Star.

“The court also finds that the significant public interest in both the requested materials and the law enforcement objectives asserted by the FBI support in camera review and that no showing has been made that the requested materials will be so voluminous that they would pose a significant danger to judicial economy,” said the lawsuit, which was reported by The Tennessee Star on Friday, but went mostly unnoticed by the mainstream media.

Voz Media is decided to report on the decision that, according to The Tennessee Star, rejected the FBI's refusal to prevent Star News Digital Media from accessing the documents compiled by authorities. According to Michael Patrick Leahy, editor-in-chief of The Tennessee Star, the manifesto written by the shooter "could explain Hale's motives" for committing the crime.

"I believe the court’s order for an in camera review of all the relevant documents is the right course of action, and I am confident that subsequent to that review the court will order the release of all these documents, because it is in the public interest to do so," Leahy said.

Star News Network explained that it decided to pursue the office against the Federal Bureau of Investigation "alleging the law enforcement agency has broken a critical First Amendment guard in repeatedly denying Freedom of Information Act requests seeking the Covenant School killer’s manifesto."