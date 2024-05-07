Federal judge indefinitely postpones Trump trial over handling of classified documents

The process, which was to begin on May 20, now has no set date, representing a momentary legal victory for the former president.

Former President Donald Trump’s trial for alleged mishandling of classified documents stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has been postponed indefinitely.

In a court presentation, federal judge Aileen Cannon canceled the trial, which was supposed to begin on May 20, and did not propose a new date.

In her court order, Cannon cited several significant issues surrounding classified evidence that must be resolved before the federal criminal case goes to a jury.

The federal judge established a new calendar on which, in theory, all the legal disputes that Cannon must interpret and decide before a jury hears the case will be resolved. The judge said that this process would take at least until the end of July.

In her presentation, Cannon explained that due to all the pending issues, it would be “unwise” for the court to confirm the trial date for May 20.

“Therefore, the Court rescinds the current trial date of May 20, 2024 (and the associated calendar call), which will be reinstated by separate order upon resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with the right of defendants to due process and the public interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice,” Cannon wrote.

The former president faces 40 charges for allegedly keeping classified documents after he left the White House. He is also accused of obstructing federal agents who were trying to recover the material. Trump denied the charges.

According to Fox News Digital, in the presentation, the judge listed the key dates for managing the pending issues of the case.

In total, Cannon noted that eight substantive motions are pending decision and also commented that, in her opinion, the allegations of malpractice by national security agencies in the case “present novel and difficult questions.”

The suspension of the trial comes after Cannon revealed a series of documents related to the FBI investigation against Trump and the controversial raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“The documents provided a detailed look into the personnel involved in the raid on Mar-a-Lago and a play-by-play timeline of the raid. One of the documents is an FBI file that suggests the agency’s investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents was dubbed ‘Plasmic Echo,’” reported Fox News Digital.

One point of conflict is with the chain of custody of the evidence and classified documents seized, which are now not in the original order and sequence in which they were presented, a fact that Jack Smith’s own office admitted. For this reason, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Republican Jim Jordan, is now investigating whether the evidence was tampered with.

Although the Prosecutor’s Office, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, agreed that the trial is not ready to begin in May, they did pressure the judge to set a July date. However, the defense points out that it would be tremendously unfair for former President Trump if a judicial process were to begin in the months before the November elections.

According to CNN, Cannon’s decision to postpone indefinitely benefits former President Trump for now since the other two federal cases he faces, not including the secret money trial currently taking place in New York, could collide with the case of classified documents, generating an extremely atypical and complex judicial calendar.

Meanwhile, due to prosecutor Smith’s other accusation against Trump in the January 6 case, the Supreme Court is still considering arguments about presidential immunity and whether or not Trump is immune from said prosecution. The decision of the country’s highest court could arrive by mid-June, and it will be fundamental for the former president’s legal fate.

Additionally, a 10-count indictment against Trump for alleged election interference in Georgia also does not have a trial start date.