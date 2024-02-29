Federal judge blocks Texas law authorizing state police to detain illegal immigrants

The rule was scheduled to go into effect on March 5. State authorities are expected to appeal the decision.

Federal Judge David Ezra blocked a Texas law that authorizes the State Police to detain immigrants who have entered or are suspected of having entered the country illegally. The decision halts the rule that was scheduled to come into force on March 5. Texas authorities are still expected to appeal the ruling.

According to the judge, the federal government "will suffer grave and irreparable harm" if the law goes into effect. In addition, the text says that the rule, called SB4, "threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice."

The ruling also comes as President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump visit the southern border to discuss the illegal immigration crisis.

The legal battles between Texas and the Biden administration

The judge's decision is part of several legal battles between Texas and the Biden administration. The state's governor, Greg Abbott, has promoted various laws to try to control illegal immigration.

The measure annulled by the judge would authorize Texas law enforcement to detain immigrants they consider suspected of entering the nation illegally. After being detained, they could accept a state judge's order to leave the country or face a misdemeanor charge for entering illegally.

Despite the block, Governor Abbott assured in December 2023 that he would be willing to take the case to the Supreme Court to defend the legislation:

“Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Texans and Americans from President Biden’s open border policies,” spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “President Biden’s deliberate and dangerous inaction at our southern border has left Texas to fend for itself. Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law last week to help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas as the President refuses to enforce federal immigration laws.”