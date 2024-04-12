Sports

FC. Barcelona signs Karol G for the Clásico against Real Madrid

The Colombian singer's barbed wire heart logo will be worn on the Spanish soccer team's jersey.

Karol G con la camiseta que lucirá el FC Barcelona
(FC. Barcelona)
JUAN CARLOS TéLLEZ
April 12, 2024
1 minute read

FC. Barcelona will don the logo of Colombian singer Karol G on its jersey in its match against Real Madrid next week, the Spanish club confirmed on Friday as Voz Media reported a month ago.

As part of its sponsorship deal with streaming music platform Spotify, F.C Barcelona has worn the logos of rock band Rolling Stones and artists Drake and Rosalia in previous 'classics,' as the Barcelona-Spain-Madrid duel is known.

"This time the chosen artist is Colombian Karol G, the Latin singer with the most plays over the last four years on Spotify globally," the Catalan club announced in a statement.

Karol G's barbed wire heart logo (representing a tattoo the Colombian artist sports on her arm) will appear for the first time on the women's team's jersey for their F League match against Villarreal on Saturday, before the men's team show it off against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 21.

Real Madrid leads the Spanish League with eight points ahead of Barcelona, ​​which needs to win to close the gap and have a chance of retaining the title.

The Catalans signed their sponsorship deal with Spotify in March 2022 for four seasons and is reportedly valued at 280 million euros ($299 million), according to AFP.

FC Barcelona will also launch a special edition of the popular Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify with songs to motivate players and fans in the moments before the match, which includes music by Karol G, and reported by the Spanish club.

 

Topics:

Recommendation

Champions League: el Atlético de Madrid se impone, pero deja vivo al Dortmund

Champions League: Atlético de Madrid wins, but leaves Dortmund alive

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), en un partido frente a los Charlotte Hornets en 2024.

The Dallas Mavericks punch their ticket to the playoffs thanks to an outstanding season from Luka Doncic

Champions League: Real Madrid y Manchester City protagonizan un espectacular 3-3 que deja abierta la eliminatoria

Champions League: Real Madrid and Manchester City star in a spectacular 3-3 that leaves all possibilities on the table

Martin Odegaard

Champions League: Arsenal manages a late tie and arrives alive for the second leg against Bayern

UConn Huskies.

UConn Huskies win second straight NCAA March Madness title

NAIA

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics prohibits trans athletes from competing with women

El piloto holandés de Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen celebra su victoria al final de la carrera del Gran Premio de Japón de Fórmula Uno en el circuito de Suzuka en Suzuka, prefectura de Mie, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Verstappen sweeps the Japanese Grand Prix with a new Red Bull double victory

Cordon Press

The pursuit of “eternal glory”: everything you need to know about the Copa Libertadores 2024

CeCe Telfer

"Cheating": British Olympic medalist Sharron Davies criticizes trans men's participation in women's sports