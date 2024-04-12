FC. Barcelona signs Karol G for the Clásico against Real Madrid

The Colombian singer's barbed wire heart logo will be worn on the Spanish soccer team's jersey.

FC. Barcelona will don the logo of Colombian singer Karol G on its jersey in its match against Real Madrid next week, the Spanish club confirmed on Friday as Voz Media reported a month ago.

As part of its sponsorship deal with streaming music platform Spotify, F.C Barcelona has worn the logos of rock band Rolling Stones and artists Drake and Rosalia in previous 'classics,' as the Barcelona-Spain-Madrid duel is known.

"This time the chosen artist is Colombian Karol G, the Latin singer with the most plays over the last four years on Spotify globally," the Catalan club announced in a statement.

Karol G's barbed wire heart logo (representing a tattoo the Colombian artist sports on her arm) will appear for the first time on the women's team's jersey for their F League match against Villarreal on Saturday, before the men's team show it off against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 21.

Real Madrid leads the Spanish League with eight points ahead of Barcelona, ​​which needs to win to close the gap and have a chance of retaining the title.

The Catalans signed their sponsorship deal with Spotify in March 2022 for four seasons and is reportedly valued at 280 million euros ($299 million), according to AFP.

FC Barcelona will also launch a special edition of the popular Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify with songs to motivate players and fans in the moments before the match, which includes music by Karol G, and reported by the Spanish club.