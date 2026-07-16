'Claudia Sheinbaum's administration will try to cling to power under the pretext that there is an attempt at foreign interference'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist and security expert Miguel Aquino, with whom she discussed the latest allegations made by the DEA against the Mexican government, after several officials in the administration of President Donald Trump claimed that the government had clear ties to drug trafficking.

"For some time now, the Trump administration has been saying that drug trafficking in Mexico operates under the protection of the government. To understand the growth of a criminal structure, you cannot ignore the corruption that may exist at different levels of government. Unfortunately, throughout our history, we have seen many governors and even members of the Mexican military fall. The ruling party in Mexico will, of course, try to cling to power under the pretext that there is an attempt at foreign interference.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.