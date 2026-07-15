US launches 'a wave of strikes' against Iran to 'degrade its military capabilities'

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de julio, 2026

The military launched a massive attack against Iran on Wednesday, hours after the Trump administration reimposed the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, preventing ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported "a wave of strikes against Iran" carried out early this morning, according to Eastern Time, with the aim of weakening the Islamist regime's "military capabilities."

"At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran," CENTCOM said. "The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

It did not provide further details regarding the targets destroyed or whether there were any fatalities.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump made the decision to once again block traffic in the Strait of Hormuz for any vessel departing from or docking at Iranian ports. However, all commercial traffic that had no connection to Iran and did not stop there could continue to use this sea route.

In addition, Trump confirmed the removal of the 20% tariff "imposed by the United States under trade and investment agreements" for all ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz that have not left or entered Iranian ports.